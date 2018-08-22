Family rescued from SUV that was swept away in stream

RCMP in Saint-Léonard are warning drivers to avoid crossing brooks and streams after a family of three and a dog had to be rescued Wednesday when their SUV was partially submerged in a stream.

They were trying to cross a stream on an off-road trail off Route 144 in the Saint-Léonard-Parent area, when the vehicle was swept away by the current before getting stuck half-submerged, police said

A man, woman, toddler and a dog were in the vehicle. With the help of Ambulance New Brunswick and the Saint-Léonard Fire Department, they were helped to shore.

Police said the child was transported to hospital as a precaution.

"If you're not sure how deep the water is, the safest thing to do is to avoid crossing," said Cpl. Tony Dunphy of the Saint-Léonard RCMP.