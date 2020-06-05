Family health scare leads to launch of WellCheck app for seniors
WellCheck works to keep seniors connected with their families on daily health issues
Back-to-back health scares with her parents prompted a Miramichi entrepreneur to launch a new program she had been developing in place sooner than planned.
With both her parents, spending time in the hospital during the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown, Lisa Williams, owner of Unicare Home Health Care Inc. and Unum Health Inc. ,said launching the wellness app, WellCheck, became even more important.
"Before the lockdown, we had thought about WellCheck, but this was kind of an opportunity to expand on it at the time. A lot of people were social distancing of course."
The program creates personal profile of the person, including the medications they take and any health issues. Williams said all the data entered is private and secure. Others being added have to be granted permission by the user.
"Then it's basically a daily log of how you're feeling, a wellness check, it has messaging system so you can invite other people to come on and check on the condition of that person," Williams said.
There are five questions to answer using smiley face icons. Williams said if a person is not feeling well, they can add a comment.
"You can let people know, 'I don't feel good and this is maybe why.'"
Health crisis
"Just as one of my parents was leaving the hospital, within an hour the other went into the hospital," she said. "We didn't have any means of communication with them."
While keeping her brothers updated the best she could, Williams said if the app had of been in place, one of her parents could have been updating the situation daily.
"My brothers would have been able to go in and check how they were."
Have a running record of a person's daily health is sometimes the missing piece health-care providers need, she said, and it can help prevent a health crisis if alerted quickly enough.
Willaims said no one has to be tech savvy to use the app. "I'm not and my mom is on it as well."
While the app was just launched, Williams said they are receiving feedback and tweaking it as needed.
