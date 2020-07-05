Essential worker worn down by N.B.'s 'inconsistent' border practices

When Joanna Perkin finishes her 12-hour shift at a women's shelter in Amherst she begins her preparations for what, on a normal day, would be a 15-minute drive to her home in Sackville on the other side of the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.

"Before I leave work, I have to make sure I have a full water bottle and that I have some snacks in the car, and that I have used the bathroom, and that I have a full tank of gas," she said Monday.

Since the Atlantic bubble opened on July 3, Perkin said, these are the things she worries about, since she might wait an hour to cross the border at Aulac.

She might also be whisked through to New Brunswick unchecked, as many other people, essential or not.

It's hard to predict, and Perkin is getting tired of it.

"I never really know what's going to happen when I cross the border," she said. "Sometimes there's three lanes, sometimes there's two, sometimes there's one."

Sometimes, the peace officers at the checkpoint see she's an essential worker, and she is sent through in a separate lane from everybody else.

But other times she ends up stuck in line with other essential workers, other New Brunswick residents and people crossing for the first time who need to fill out a form the province requires asking for health, contact and travel information.

"My most recent experience is that I'm in that line, and they've cancelled or removed the essential workers lane."

Same line as everyone else

Deemed an essential worker, Perkin said more has to be done to make sure essential workers get back and forth across the border easily. (Joanna Perkin/Facebook)

Perkin said the first time she was directed into the lane with all the other vehicles, she informed the peace officers at the border she had an essential worker pass. She was told she now had to go into the same line as everyone else.

She assumed that meant she had to complete the travel registration form. But when she got to the front of the lane and the officers saw the pass, she was waved through.

Perkin asked why, as an essential worker, she still couldn't use the same lane that transport trucks were using. She didn't get a straight answer, she said.

Even when she's in line, her pass isn't checked or her address verified.

"So essentially I'm waiting in line for 45 minutes to an hour for them to wave me through."

More than 8,500 personal vehicles and more than 4,500 trucks pass through Aulac some weekdays, according to the province's daily dashboard of COVID-19-related numbers. The dashboard doesn't include an estimate of how many cars are waved through.

Fed up with the inconsistencies at the border, Perkins said she has been seeking explanations from government officials in various departments, including the Premier's Office.

"I'm not getting any answers. Most often I get an email back with a link to the form to fill out, which I'm being told at the border I don't have to fill out."

Essential worker pass cancelled

Motorists crossing the border at New Brunswick and Nova Scotia sometimes can expect delays while other times they are waved through. (Serge Clavet/Radio Canada)

The province's advice that people register before trying to cross the border hasn't made things go any faster.

At one point, the essential pass Perkins was assigned when the border between the two provinces was essentially closed was denied. She was told the passes weren't in effect anymore.

"I called the Premier's Office and the response I got was 'Oh no, they don't expire.'"

Perkin said government officials need to change things to ensure essential workers aren't caught in long lines.

She said they should also be concerned about all the vehicles being waved through without having to provide contact information, although it's still expected from people arriving at less busy times of the day

"It's pointless because they've waved so many cars through, and they continue to do that."

Perkin said she has no issue crossing into Nova Scotia, which makes use of a weigh station if a vehicle is pulled over. She suggested New Brunswick investigate a similar solution.

"But really, they just need to make a decision. They need to decide what to do and stick with it, and they need to enforce that the border workers are going to do that as well."

Peace officers are screening traffic at the New Brunswick borders, but Perkin suggested this is an off-and-on practice. (CBC/Alexandre Silberman)

Perkin finds the wait and questions at the border every day stressful. She wants the government to do what it says it will do on her essential work pass.

"It says that they would be giving me every assistance — that's the exact wording — to be able to reach my work, and I'm not getting that. I'm not getting every assistance and I'm looking for that."

CBC News asked the province for its response to the concerns raised by Perkin but did not get one.