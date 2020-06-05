Employment numbers are up in N.B. as businesses reopen

Employment numbers are up in New Brunswick as businesses reopened during the province's recovery phases in May.

The number of people employed increased by 17,000, according to information released by Statistics Canada on Friday.

Employment increases among lower-wage workers were up by 21.8 per cent.

New Brunswick's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage points from April to May as more people returned to work.

Despite the job gains, Canada's official unemployment rate rose to 13.7 per cent, as 491,000 more people were looking for work in the job market, notably students, whose search for summer work isn't normally recorded in the months before May.

In New Brunswick, the Campbellton-Miramichi region had the highest unemployment rate at 18.8 per cent,

In Moncton-Richibucto, the rate is 10.7 per cent, Fredericton-Oromocto sits at 11.6 per cent and Saint John-St. Stephen is a bit higher at 12.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Edmundston-Woodstock's rate is 12.4 per cent.

Seasonal adjustments are made by Statistics Canada to "remove the effect of regular, calendar-related patterns."