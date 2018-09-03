Campaign strategy: Higgs committed to election promises with real costs

After making many uncosted election promises during the first 11 days of the campaign, Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs put a dollar figure on the one he made Monday.

Higgs has run a campaign based on attacks on Liberal Leader Brian Gallant for what he calls "reckless spending" despite the province's growing deficit.

But at his announcement in front of Moncton City Hospital Higgs promised to spend $24 million to reform the province's health care system.

It is the PC leader's biggest election promise to date.

"If money alone could fix the issue, it would have been fixed long ago," he told reporters.

Wait times cut in half

Higgs said a PC government would cut wait times for hip replacements, knee replacements and gynecological surgeries by 50 per cent.

The PC leader also said his party would recruit more doctors by getting rid of what he described as an antiquated billing system.

"The first thing we'll do is get rid of the outdated bureaucratic billing number system," said Higgs. "Doctors have been urging for this change for years."

Higgs said a PC government will reduce surgical wait times for knee and hip replacements by 50 per cent. (Radio Canada/CBC) He said more nurses would be trained and retained in the province by making sure there is a fair exam for all nursing students.

Higgs' estimated cost of fixing the system would include the hiring of 10 specialists, eight family doctors and six physician assistants.

The costing will be broken down over four years:

Year 1: $3.6 Million

Year 2: $5.3 Million

Year 3: $7 Million

Year 4: $8 Million

During the announcement, Higgs defended his campaign strategy.

"There's a nuance to my campaign that many people are struggling with because I have said no new taxes and living within the means of our current spending."

Dollar availability key

Higgs said some of the campaign promises have timelines attached to them that may not be included in this mandate because of the dollar availability.

"I believe that we are taxed enough in this province. I don't believe we can keep taxing people, so my commitment is we're going to see results and as we see results we will be able to do more and more with the money that's currently being wasted."

Higgs said he is committed to having a campaign that is clearly costed with real numbers.

Political scientist Roger Oulette says PC Leader Blaine Higgs isn't being transparent by making election promises and not telling New Brunswickers what they'll cost. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC) But political scientist Roger Ouellette says the PCs are walking a fine line between appealing to New Brunswickers fed up with overspending and keeping their cards close to their chest.

"It's not transparent at all. Mr. Higgs in the past said it was really important for the population to know the numbers," Oulette said.

To date, the Liberals have made more than $230 million in election promises, while Higgs has been more reserved.

The health care announcement was only the PCs second campaign promise that came with an actual dollar value. The other was increasing funding for the office of the auditor general at a cost of $2.5 million.