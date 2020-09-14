Technical glitch delays voting at Fredericton polling station

As the polls opened Monday for the New Brunswick election, a technical glitch slowed down voting at a polling station in the riding of Fredericton South, says Green Party Leader David Coon.

"It was a little slower than I expected," he said after casting his vote at École Sainte-Anne.

"It got resolved fairly quickly but I'm afraid a few people left as a result, which is not a good thing."

Elections New Brunswick spokesperson Paul Harpelle said he was aware of some startup glitches in Fredericton.

He added there were some issues with netbooks used for striking voters from the list as they voted.

"As a result a few polls will have to stay open a little past the 8 p.m. close of polls."

Earlier in the day, Harpelle said the final results of election probably won't be published by Elections New Brunswick until after midnight Monday night.

"There may be lengthy delays between the results reported from small polling stations and those reported from larger polling stations, where lineups may be present at the close of polls."