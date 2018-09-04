Election Day 13: Here's where the leaders are headed

As students across New Brunswick head back to school, four of the five party leaders are returning to the campaign trail on Day 13 of the provincial election campaign.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will spend his day preparing for the debate being hosted by CBC New Brunswick on Sept. 12.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will be on the campaign trail early Tuesday morning greeting children in Riverview before they head to school.

Gallant will then travel to Saint John to make an announcement at the UNBSJ Ganong Hall at 10 a.m. Later, he will campaign in Fredericton and Island View.

Green's and NDP to make announcements

New Brunswick Green Party leader David Coon is expected to make an announcement on support for small businesses. (Sarah Morin/CBC) Green Party Leader David Coon will launch the party's support for small businesses and creating lasting jobs for a greener economy in Saint John at the Saint John Tool Library. He'll be joined by Saint John Harbour candidate Wayne Dryer and Deputy Leader Marilyn Merritt-Gray, the candidate for Gagetown-Petitcodiac.

Later in the day, Coon and Fredericton West Hanwell candidate Susan Jonah will visit Shannex Parkland in Fredericton.

At 6:30 p.m. Coon will take part in a local candidates town hall hosted by the Capital Region Medical Society at the Kingswood Lodge.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie is expected to make an announcement on education. (Brian Chisholm/CBC News) ​NDP Leader Jennifer MacKenzie will make an education announcement in front of the Samuel-de-Champlain School in Saint John at 1:30 p.m.

She will continue to canvass in the riding of Saint John Harbour before taking part in a Facebook Live to talk about the NDP's education platform at 8 p.m. on Jennifer McKenzie Leader's page.

People's Allance Leader Kris Austin will canvass for votes in Ripples.