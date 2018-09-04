Election Day 13: Here's where the leaders are headed
Blaine Higgs spending day on debate preparation as other candidates campaign in southern N.B.
As students across New Brunswick head back to school, four of the five party leaders are returning to the campaign trail on Day 13 of the provincial election campaign.
Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will spend his day preparing for the debate being hosted by CBC New Brunswick on Sept. 12.
Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will be on the campaign trail early Tuesday morning greeting children in Riverview before they head to school.
Gallant will then travel to Saint John to make an announcement at the UNBSJ Ganong Hall at 10 a.m. Later, he will campaign in Fredericton and Island View.
Green's and NDP to make announcements
Later in the day, Coon and Fredericton West Hanwell candidate Susan Jonah will visit Shannex Parkland in Fredericton.
At 6:30 p.m. Coon will take part in a local candidates town hall hosted by the Capital Region Medical Society at the Kingswood Lodge.
She will continue to canvass in the riding of Saint John Harbour before taking part in a Facebook Live to talk about the NDP's education platform at 8 p.m. on Jennifer McKenzie Leader's page.
People's Allance Leader Kris Austin will canvass for votes in Ripples.