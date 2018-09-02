Election Day 11: Quiet day as 3 party leaders stay off campaign trail

As New Brunswickers enjoy the last holiday weekend of the summer, some of the party leaders have decided to take a day off of the campaign trail Sunday.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs and Green Party Leader David Coon are taking personal days and are not campaigning.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant has plans to attend church and have lunch in his riding. He then plans to take time to begin preparing for upcoming debates.

Have you tried out the Vote Compass feature?

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will take his campaign door-to-door in his riding Sunday. (Catherine Harrop/CBC) People's Alliance Party Leader Kris Austin will be in Dalhousie for a rally this morning before travelling back to Fredericton.

Austin will then attend a barbecue with Fredericton South candidate Bonnie Clark until 6 p.m. and stop by the Fredericton Royals baseball game.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will continue to campaign in Saint John. (Brian Chisholm/CBC News)

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will continue to campaign in Saint John where she will visit the Queen Square Farmers' Market at 11 a.m. Later in the afternoon she will attend a meet-and-greet organized by the NDP Saint John Harbour Riding Association.

All leaders will be back on the campaign trail on Labour Day.