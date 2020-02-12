Fire destroys 2 plows, equipment stored in Eel River Dundee government garage

An early morning fire at a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure depot in Eel River Dundee, south of Dalhousie, has destroyed the building and the equipment stored there.

Two snowplow trucks, a backhoe and a service truck were destroyed.

Dalhousie Mayor Normand Pelletier said the fire started at 2:30 a.m. and two fire departments, Dalhousie and Eel River Dundee, were called to the scene.

"They're working on it at the scene right now trying to extinguish the fire. They had to call in a heavy piece of equipment to knock down the building because they were scared that the fire would spread to neighbouring houses."

RCMP has blocked Darlington Street to all traffic.

Pelletier said the building was being used for storage.

He said the cause is under investigation, but he expressed his frustration over it.

"It seems lately that there is a lot of fires that were suspicious fires and in the whole Restigouche County there were a lot of fires that were suspicious."