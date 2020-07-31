N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Dalhousie high school becomes 4th school with confirmed case

Dalhousie Regional High School is the fourth school to confirm a positive case of COVID-19.

Anglophone North School District superintendent Mark Donovan advised in a post on the school website that students would be moving to virtual learning for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sugarloaf Senior High School in Campbellton and two elementary schools in Dalhousie — Académie Notre-Dame and L.E. Reinsborough School — each announced a case earlier. Those schools are closed Tuesday.

Other schools, Campbellton Middle School and Lord Beaverbrook School in Campbellton, have been warning parents and guardians there may have been possible exposures after the confirmation of active cases at schools in the region.

The principals for each school said they were working with Public Health to identify any students or school staff who might have been in contact with a case.

Other schools in Zone 5 remain open for students.

But students in other districts across the province were told if they had travelled to either of the regions with outbreaks — Moncton and Campbellton — over the Thanksgiving weekend they must wear a mask at all times at school and on the bus for 14 days.

Students in kindergarten to Grade 8 can remove their masks at their desks, when eating and drinking, and when engaged in physical activity. High school students have to leave their masks on unless they are eating and drinking, or engaged in physical activity.

Eel Red Bar First Nation returns to red phase

Eel River Bar First Nation has moved back to the red phase of its community recovery plan after learning three members of the community or staff were exposed positive cases of COVID-19.

Eel River Bar First Nation has moved the community to the red phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan. (Eel River Bar First Nation)

In a letter to the community, Chief Sacha LaBillois Kennedy said all band operations and projects will stay closed for seven days.

The First Nation community is in Zone 5, where there are 32 active cases of COVID-19.

"Please know that we did not make this decision lightly, and we have been looking at all perspectives, we feel that it was necessary in order to continue to protect the community and the staff from the spread and risks of COVID-19," LaBillois Kennedy wrote.

LaBillois Kennedy said the situation will be monitored closely and the community would be updated Oct. 18.

There are 76 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, which is an all-time high since the start of the pandemic. Five people are in hospital, including one person in intensive care.

Driver testing cancelled in two zones

Service New Brunswick said Monday it will cancel all in-car driver tests in Zones 1 and 5 but commercial driver testing will continue with increased precautions in place.

Customers from outside the two zones who have scheduled appointments for commercial tests and written tests in those zones will be rebooked in non-impacted zones.

Those in zones 1 and 5 with appointments in other zones will have their appointments cancelled to "discourage travel outside their zones."

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: