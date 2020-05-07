Eel River Bar First Nation warns community of potential COVID exposure

After a potential COVID-19 exposure in the community, the Eel River Bar First Nation posted an urgent notice on its website Thursday afternoon saying all band-operated buildings are closed until further notice.

"We will be monitoring the situation and providing updates as soon as they are made available to us," read the post signed by Chief Sacha LaBillois-Kennedy.

Communications officer Tyler Morrison said chief and council were notified Thursday afternoon of a community member who may have symptoms.

"They were notified to be sent home and we were notified shortly after," he said. When asked if it was a staff member, Morrison said he could not confirm that.

Morrison said chief and council and Eel River Bar's pandemic response team met and made the decision to close until they are notified by Public Health whether there is a case in the community east of Campbellton in the Zone 5 health region.

"At this point in time there are no confirmed cases in Eel River Bar First Nation or Zone 5," LaBillois–Kennedy said in the notice.

"However, we are taking these precautionary measures while we continue to assess the risk associated to a potential exposure of COVID-19."

Community and staff members are being asked to remain vigilant and follow all safe practices such as social distancing, proper hand sanitation, and wearing a community face mask when social distance isn't possible.

LaBillois–Kennedy said anyone who is experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms to call the community health nurse or Tele-care 811.