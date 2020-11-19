Political panel debates how to stimulate economic recovery

Some New Brunswick MLAs say the province needs to step up and help businesses recover from the pandemic and thrive.

Moncton Centre Liberal MLA Rob McKee said the Blaine Higgs government should provide businesses with small grants to boost them into recovery mode, instead of providing hefty loans that push repayment obligations to a later date.

New Brunswick businesses have already compiled a massive stack of debt since the onset of COVID-19, which McKee believes has yet to be addressed.

"We would need temporary measures in place here to get the businesses to the finish line," McKee said on the New Brunswick Political Panel.

McKee said he was shocked that the province's throne speech this week only briefly referenced economic recovery, and then only to boast about the government's many attempts to offer relief to businesses.

"They've put in deferrals and loans, which just increase the debt load and push the obligation down the road," said McKee. "That's not cutting it."

He said the federal government's financial support will soon dry up, and it's now time for New Brunswick to step in.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin said government needs to lower taxes and cut regulations for an economic recovery. (CBC News)

Fredericton-Grand Lake MLA and People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said businesses can only recover and thrive once the government lowers taxes and fees.

"If the private sector is going to grow and if the economy is going to flourish, it can only happen when the government gets out of the way," he said.

He said the road to economic recovery in the province won't happen overnight, and should be addressed with long-term solutions.

New Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn said the provincial government could be well-positioned for tax cuts. (Government of New Brunswick)

Arlene Dunn, New Brunswick's minister responsible for economic development and small business opportunities, said the province is prepared to look at tax and regulation cuts.

"The government is well positioned to do that, we understand the value of the private sector, we understand the value of supporting the private sector and doing all that we can do to make sure that they're successful," Dunn.

"I'm looking forward to seeing a report on red tape."

She said the government's biggest priority is to prevent a second shutdown, as businesses simply wouldn't survive it.

A greener, more local future

Kent North Green Party MLA Kevin Arsenault believes the pandemic just solidified economic issues the government has struggled with for years.

"It amplified the problems that we've been having for four years and it showed us maybe some tender spots in the economy," he said.

Green MLA Kevin Arseneau said he sees pandemic as an opportunity for a greener future. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Arsenault said this could be an opportunity to shift into a greener and more locally focused economy less reliant on outside parties.

He said finding new revenue streams is an important next step, which could involve taxing the wealthy and web giants like Netflix.

Arsenault insisted the government's recent move to regulate local craft alcohol producers isn't helping the economy, but instead harming it.

He said the government needs to step away from supporting big players in the industry instead of small producers.