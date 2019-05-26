Eco-tour features more sustainable homes, businesses in province

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to build and live in an eco-home or run a business completely off the grid, the Conservation Council of New Brunswick is providing an opportunity in the Saint John area to do just that.

The council is holding an eco-building tour of homes and businesses that are fully off-grid or feature alternative heating methods or solar power.

Co-organizer Liane Thibodeau said the tour will include a home with a four-season greenhouse, where food is grown year-round, an off-grid brewery, and the province's first solar dairy farm.

"People who have made these improvements and changes to try and reduce their carbon footprint are really interested in sharing their knowledge and experience with others, so that they can do the same thing," Thibodeau said.

The Kannon Animal Hospital in Saint John is one business that will be a part of the Eco Buildings Tour. (New Brunswick Conservation Council/Facebook)

Mishiko Gehrit, owner of Kannon Animal Hospital, said she's opening her doors on the tour to show what her small business was able to accomplish.

"Even though we are a small business, it is possible to balance the business part and the sustainability part. I wanted to meet like-minded people and share my information."

During the renovation of the building, Gehrit said, each decision was made based on sustainability. And while some things are easily noticed, others aren't.

"The obvious things that someone might see if they visit our building is that we heat our water with a solar hot-water heater, and we have solar panels that are grid-tied."

Gehrit said she went on the tour herself in 2018 and saw some great ideas she'd like to incorporate into her own business.

"It was really inspiring and it was neat to meet the people as well that had similar ideas and similar mindsets. It's really inspiring and I really enjoyed it."

The self-guided tour will take place on Saturday, June 1, in the Saint John, Kings County and Charlotte County region. Those interested can register by calling the New Brunswick Conservation Council or visiting the website.

Tours are also being held in Fredericton and Moncton this year.

Those interested in taking the Eco Buildings Tour can register with the New Brunswick Conservation Council. (New Brunswick Conservation Council)

A map with addresses and directions to the homes and businesses will be provided. Car pooling is also being arranged and encouraged.

Thibodeau said she hopes the tour inspires people to make changes in their own lives and homes.

"Everybody can do something a little bit different and simple that fits their own personal lifestyle."