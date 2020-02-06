From gospel to thrash metal: Wide range of N.B. acts pick up ECMA nominations

New Brunswick musicians picked up East Coast Music Award nominations in 11 different categories this year, showing once again the wide range of talent in the province.

And if power chords and velocity are your thing, it seems you're living in the right place.

The province dominated in the Loud Recording of the Year category, grabbing three of the five nominations.

A strong metal scene

The nominees include Moncton death metal foursome Dischord, for their album Corruption of Innocence, Fredericton punk/thrash trio Hard Charger for Vol.4: Take the Guff and Suffer and Moncton doom metal practitioners Zaum for Divination.

Fredericton trio Hard Charger, seen here at a show in Mexico last month, received an ECMA nomination for Loud Recording of the Year, a category dominated by New Brunswick bands. (Facebook)

For years, the province has had a strong underground metal scene. And those nominations are likely no surprise to local fans of the genre.

At the same time, three New Brunswick artists had multiple nominations.

Edmundston alt-disco band Spoutnique picked up nominations for Francophone Recording and Dance Recording for their hypnotic dance-floor-throbbing album Solace.

City Natives picked up ECMA nominations for Rap/Hip Hop Recording and Indigenous Recording of the Year. They are one of three New Brunswick acts to get multiple nominations. (City Natives/Bandcamp)

City Natives, who were nominated for their debut album in 2014, hit in two categories with their latest, Reborn. Hailing from First Nations communities both in New Brunswick and in Nova Scotia, the foursome were recognized in the Rap/Hip Hop Recording and Indigenous Recording categories.

And, a relative newcomer to New Brunswick, Rey D, got nods for Inspirational Recording of the Year and for The Bucky Adams Memorial Award (formerly the Afro-Canadian Recording of the Year),

Born in the Bahamas and now living in Woodstock, Rey D got two ECMA nominations for his debut gospel album. (Facebook)

Born in the Bahamas, and now living in Woodstock, his debut album, No Fooling Faith, combines smooth, soulful vocals with reggae-infused music.

Chris Stephens, who now calls New York City home, also picked up a nomination in the Inspirational Recording category for When It Was Dark.

New Brunswick blues musicians made a strong showing, Fredericton guitarist Matchstick Mike Bidlake's EP Dog Up The Road was nominated for Blues/Roots Recording, along with Saint John's Mike Biggar, a multiple ECMA nominee over the years, for his concert recording Live at the BMO Theatre.

Fredericton's Adyn Townes was nominated for Songwriter of the Year. (adyntownes.com)

There are other familiar names on the list too.

Fredericton's Adyn Townes was nominated for his body of work in the Songwriter of the Year category.

And, Saint John's Tomato/Tomato's third album, Canary in a Coal Mine, continues the duo's streak of ECMA-nominated records, picking up one for Country Recording of the Year

Saint John's Mike Biggar picked up a nomination for his album Live at the BMO Theatre, one of two New Brunswickers nominated in the blues/roots category. (mikebiggar.com)

Newcomers Motherhood, an alternative rock band from Fredericton, were nominated in the Rising Star Recording of the year.

ECMAs to be held in April

Shivering Songs, the annual winter music festival in Fredericton, was nominated as Event of the Year. And Erin Bond, the station manager and regular on-air personality at CHSR, the campus radio station at UNB in Fredericton, was nominated as Media Personality of the Year for her efforts to promote local music.

The ECMAs will be held in St. John's from April 29 to May 3.