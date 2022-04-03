Shaggy pups get fresh haircuts free of charge during volunteer event

Several dogs strutted out of the Fredericton Inn in style as they were treated to professional haircuts free of charge on Sunday.

The event was put on by the Homie Project — a group that helps people with lower incomes care for their pets. About three dozen dogs got a spring trim.

The plan was to put on the event two years ago, but it was derailed by the pandemic.

"It's important, I think especially right now, just for community," said Angela Hopkins, founder of The Homie Project.

Angela Hopkins is the founder of The Homie Project. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

"The rising costs of everything right now is massive ... it's affecting everybody no matter what your class is."

Hopkins said the event aims to help people who need it.

"If they are struggling to pay their rent, if they're struggling to get a prescription filled, if they're struggling to keep the lights on in their home or make the decision of having their dog groomed, now they don't have to make that decision," said Hopkins.

Melanie Scott came in to have 12-year-old Princess groomed. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Melanie Scott brought in her 12-year-old dog, Princess.

"It was very hard for me to afford grooming for her," said Scott. "I mean, it's just the cost of living going up and everything else."

Scott said it has been very important to her to have a furry companion during the pandemic.

"She's been a great friend. It's been hard .... you have to isolate and having somebody at home to talk to and being family with us is important."

Hopkins was inspired to put on the event after seeing a man in her neighbourhood with his dog.

"Being a dog groomer myself and having my equipment in my car, I always thought I could just pull over easily to the side of the road, set up my equipment and take that winter coat off the dog and make the dog feel better and probably make the man feel good."

Hopkins said she hears from many pet owners struggling to pay their bills and cover the costs of their animals.

"I can't imagine having to try to make that decision whether you do what's best for you or do what's best for your best friend."

Eight groomers took part and Hopkins thanked them for volunteering.