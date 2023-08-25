N.B. filmmakers premiere documentary on experiences of Indigenous veterans of 20th century wars

Desmond Simon of Fredericton said he was first approached about making a film on Indigenous veterans as an Indigenous filmmaker who is also a military veteran himself.

His latest documentary with co-director Nate Gaffney, Indian Braves, explores the experiences of Indigenous military members during and after the First World War, the Second World War and the Korean War.

"There was a brotherhood in the military that didn't get stuck on the colour of your skin and it was all about service and in fighting this war," Gaffney said, to CBC's Information Morning.

"That didn't continue to transcend when they returned home and they were promised land that they never received, and they were given land that they already owned."

Floyd Powder, a volunteer researcher with the Indigenous Veterans Initiative and a veteran himself, helps research the graves of Indigenous veterans in Behchokǫ̀ First Nation, just outside Yellowknife, and the surrounding area. (CBC)

According to Simon, there is a lot to be learned in the film, but not many parts of it were surprising to him, having grown up in Elsipogtog First Nation.

"The stories that are being told now, that are the dark stories, it's not like they were secrets," he said. "People knew them in the community, but I think now with the way times are changing, like Indigenous people have a voice and I think it's important to tell our stories," said Simon.

Despite traumatic experiences, Gaffney said the veterans were proud to serve.

"I also see the pride that they carry now a little bit more and that's an important part of the story — that it's not all traumatic," said Gaffney. "There's a brotherhood there that these soldiers had and they're very, very proud of their service. And as they should be — they kept us safe."

Information Morning - Fredericton 11:19 Indian Braves created by N.B. film-makers Thousands of Indigenous soldiers served in the First and Second World Wars and the Korean War. It's a part of Canadian history that isn't always known or widely understood. It's a story that two New Brunswick film-makers decided to explore. We speak with Nate Gaffney about the documentary about to debut on CBC.

Gaffney, who is Wolastoqey, said working on the film also deepened his understanding of his own great-grandfather, Charles Paul, who served in the military during the Second World War.

"The title of the film Indian Braves is actually derived from a poem that he wrote called, These Young Indian Braves," Gaffney said.

"He wrote the poem about his comrades in the war and after reading the poem a few times while doing this project, it just became clear that the name Indian Braves was going to be the title of the film. It feels special to be able to repurpose his words in this project."

WATCH | See the full documentary Indian Braves through CBC Gem:

Simon said his own military experience was not really similar to the veterans in the film. He joined the Canadian military straight out of high school in 2013, and retired as a combat engineer in 2021, never having served in active combat.

"I just really appreciate the times that I had in the military because I don't think I'd be who I am today if I didn't serve," he said.

Desmond Simon says he joined the Canadian military in 2013 after graduating from high school. (Submitted by Desmond Simon)

Simon said he had bought a camera while still in the military, contemplating becoming a photographer at one point, but filmmaking won him over in the end.

"When I was on my way out of the military, that's when Nate [Gaffney] and I met and then we just kind of became friends really fast and decided to start a business together," said Simon.

Making Indian Braves took them to filming locations across Canada, including New Brunswick, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and the Northwest Territories. Simon said it has been several years in the making, and he is relieved people will finally get to see it.

Gaffney said while making the documentary, they spoke with a researcher at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, in addition to veterans and Indigenous people currently in the military.

"Just by spending time with these people, you kind of learn where to take the story next," he said. "And that was very much the process."

Indian Braves, premiered on CBC Gem Friday and will air on CBC TV Saturday at 9 p.m. AT.