Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted off northeast N.B.
The whale was spotted Friday off of Miscou Island, N.B., DFO said. It was swimming with rope around its body and trailing behind it.
Fishery officers were headed out Saturday to search for the whale
An entangled North Atlantic right whale has been spotted off the northeast coast of New Brunswick, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.
The whale was seen Friday off Miscou Island, DFO said.
It was swimming with rope around its body and trailing behind it.
ALERT ⚠️: We’re aware of a reported entangled <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RightWhale?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RightWhale</a> off Miscou <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NB</a>. We’re working today to try to locate the whale again.—@FishOceansCAN
Fishery officers were headed out Saturday to try and locate the whale.
At least 18 North Atlantic right whales have been found dead since last year.