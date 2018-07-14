Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted off northeast N.B.

An entangled North Atlantic right whale has been spotted off the northeast coast of New Brunswick, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

The whale was seen Friday off Miscou Island, DFO said.

It was swimming with rope around its body and trailing behind it.

ALERT ⚠️: We’re aware of a reported entangled <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RightWhale?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RightWhale</a> off Miscou <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NB</a>. We’re working today to try to locate the whale again. —@FishOceansCAN

Fishery officers were headed out Saturday to try and locate the whale.

At least 18 North Atlantic right whales have been found dead since last year.