Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted off northeast N.B.

The whale was spotted Friday off of Miscou Island, N.B., DFO said. It was swimming with rope around its body and trailing behind it.

Fishery officers were headed out Saturday to search for the whale

CBC News ·
Fisheries officers are searching for a North Atlantic right whale reported to be entangled in rope off the northeast coast of New Brunswick. (Lisa Conger/Northeast Fisheries Science Center under NOAA Permit #17355)

An entangled North Atlantic right whale has been spotted off the northeast coast of New Brunswick, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

The whale was seen Friday off Miscou Island, DFO said.

It was swimming with rope around its body and trailing behind it.

Fishery officers were headed out Saturday to try and locate the whale.

At least 18 North Atlantic right whales have been found dead since last year.

