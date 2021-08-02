What's happening in the province for New Brunswick Day

All three major cities in the province have a wide range of events underway to mark New Brunswick Day this year.

A full celebration can be expected with the province lifting pandemic restrictions and ending the state of emergency order imposed in March 2020.

Certain government services, along with transit, are also suspended for all cities due to the holiday and will resume on Tuesday.

Fredericton

The province's capital has programming starting running from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

12 p.m.-6 p.m.: NB Day on the Green Artists and crafters will be on the southside Green from the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge to the Beaverbrook Art Gallery. There is also live painting, music and entertainment. Children can participate in the NB Day Art and create a painting inspired by the walking bridge. Performances by members of the Multicultural Association of Fredericton

12:15 p.m.: Performance by theatre troupe Calithumpians on the Cathedral Grounds

Performance by theatre troupe Calithumpians on the Cathedral Grounds 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Beaverbrook Art Gallery events Art activities for children A New Brunswick art exhibit by local artists depicting communities and places - free admission within the time period

Beaverbrook Art Gallery events 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Formal Ceremonies Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy and Premier Blaine Higgs will host the annual flag-raising at the Legislative Assembly Building. Includes a presentation by Ktopatapasipon at Secretary Lane Stage NB Black History Society & Multicultural Performances The ceremonies can be watched online on YouTube

5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.: Concert Featured performances by Matt Comeau, Mike Biggar & Band, Tomato/Tomato, Les Hay Babies at Secretary Lane Stage

9:45 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Fireworks at Westmorland Street Bridge

Fredericton NB Day celebrations kicked off at St. Mary’s First Nation! Check out all the other activities taking place at the official NB Day celebrations: <a href="https://t.co/o7viBNmlKe">https://t.co/o7viBNmlKe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyNB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyNB</a> <a href="https://t.co/lVPHySPVnV">pic.twitter.com/lVPHySPVnV</a> —@Gov_NB

Saint John

Saint John is planning fireworks at 10 p.m. from Long Wharf with a clear sky expected in the forecast tonight.

New Brunswick Day fireworks are on for tonight! Come enjoy fireworks along the Saint John Harbour. They will be launched at 10 p.m. from Long Wharf. <br>--<br>Les feux d’artifice de la fête du Nouveau-Brunswick auront lieu ce soir! Le lancement débutera à 22 h à partir de Long Wharf. <a href="https://t.co/7wLp9IDuac">pic.twitter.com/7wLp9IDuac</a> —@cityofsaintjohn

Moncton

Open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. : Zoo de Magnetic Hill Zoo

: Zoo de Magnetic Hill Zoo Open 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. : Centennial Park and East End Pools

: Centennial Park and East End Pools Open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. : Greater Moncton YMCA

: Greater Moncton YMCA Open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Resurgo Place

Resurgo Place 6:14 p.m. - Tidal Bore Presentations People are asked to arrive 20 minutes before the predicted time of the wave

- Tidal Bore Presentations