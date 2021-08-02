What's happening in the province for New Brunswick Day
Events are taking place three days after New Brunswick ended the state of emergency imposed during pandemic
All three major cities in the province have a wide range of events underway to mark New Brunswick Day this year.
A full celebration can be expected with the province lifting pandemic restrictions and ending the state of emergency order imposed in March 2020.
Certain government services, along with transit, are also suspended for all cities due to the holiday and will resume on Tuesday.
Fredericton
The province's capital has programming starting running from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- 12 p.m.-6 p.m.: NB Day on the Green
- Artists and crafters will be on the southside Green from the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge to the Beaverbrook Art Gallery. There is also live painting, music and entertainment.
- Children can participate in the NB Day Art and create a painting inspired by the walking bridge.
- Performances by members of the Multicultural Association of Fredericton
- 12:15 p.m.: Performance by theatre troupe Calithumpians on the Cathedral Grounds
- 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Beaverbrook Art Gallery events
- Art activities for children
- A New Brunswick art exhibit by local artists depicting communities and places - free admission within the time period
- 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Formal Ceremonies
- Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy and Premier Blaine Higgs will host the annual flag-raising at the Legislative Assembly Building.
- Includes a presentation by Ktopatapasipon at Secretary Lane Stage
- NB Black History Society & Multicultural Performances
- The ceremonies can be watched online on YouTube
- 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.: Concert
- Featured performances by Matt Comeau, Mike Biggar & Band, Tomato/Tomato, Les Hay Babies at Secretary Lane Stage
- 9:45 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Fireworks at Westmorland Street Bridge
Fredericton NB Day celebrations kicked off at St. Mary’s First Nation! Check out all the other activities taking place at the official NB Day celebrations: <a href="https://t.co/o7viBNmlKe">https://t.co/o7viBNmlKe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyNB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyNB</a> <a href="https://t.co/lVPHySPVnV">pic.twitter.com/lVPHySPVnV</a>—@Gov_NB
Saint John
Saint John is planning fireworks at 10 p.m. from Long Wharf with a clear sky expected in the forecast tonight.
New Brunswick Day fireworks are on for tonight! Come enjoy fireworks along the Saint John Harbour. They will be launched at 10 p.m. from Long Wharf. <br>--<br>Les feux d’artifice de la fête du Nouveau-Brunswick auront lieu ce soir! Le lancement débutera à 22 h à partir de Long Wharf. <a href="https://t.co/7wLp9IDuac">pic.twitter.com/7wLp9IDuac</a>—@cityofsaintjohn
Moncton
- Open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Zoo de Magnetic Hill Zoo
- Open 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.: Centennial Park and East End Pools
- Open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Greater Moncton YMCA
- Open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Resurgo Place
- 6:14 p.m. - Tidal Bore Presentations
- People are asked to arrive 20 minutes before the predicted time of the wave
Celebrate the New Brunswick Day Long Weekend in Moncton! Check out our Facebook page or our website for everything you need to know about what’s going on in the city: <a href="https://t.co/q5fFxek7rw">https://t.co/q5fFxek7rw</a><br><br>Happy festivities to all New Brunswickers! 🎉 <a href="https://t.co/GB8Sgd4exr">pic.twitter.com/GB8Sgd4exr</a>—@CityofMoncton
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?