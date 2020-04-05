Curfews, checkpoints hope to protect First Nation communities from COVID-19

More First Nations in New Brunswick are taking steps to protect their residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Sacha LaBillois of the Ugpi'ganjig First Nation, also known as Eel River Bar said they have declared a state of emergency and have will be isolating the community by restricting access and controlling access to the community.

"The decision was made based on the safety of community members and the fact that first nation's population's health levels are at a disadvantage compared to the non-indigenous population."

LaBillois said they are taking all necessary measures to protect the health of the community including indigenous and non-indigenous people in Eel River Bar.

Access control points will be set up throughout the community early in the week.

"These areas are going to make sure that anyone that is not residing in Eel River Bar is not coming into the community for any unnecessary visiting or hanging around," the chief said.

Exceptions will be made for essential service employees, deliveries, law enforcement and others that may be required.

The restaurant at the community's truck stop is closed but LaBillois said the convenience store and gas bar is still open.

Asked if she had consulted with other first nations in the province already taking these measures, LaBillois said she hadn't, adding each community is unique in what it will do.

Curfew in place

Metepenagiag First Nation chief Bill Ward agrees with LaBillois on that point. He said it would be very difficult for them to set up checkpoints given that a lot of local traffic travels through the community to Miramichi and other locations.

"We have imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and we do some enforcement to ensure people are visiting others."

Ward said all band owned businesses are closed.

Esgenoopetitj First Nation chief Alvery Paul advised community members Friday that starting Monday, a reserve wide curfew will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The notice advises non-member and non-residents will be turned away. There will be exceptions for emergency personnel, transportation of supplies and medical appointments.

"Persons that do not follow the curfew will fined in accordance with provincial standards," the notice states.

Later, in a Facebook comment, Paul told residents the main highway through the community wouldn't be blocked.

"The curfew is limit outside interactions and try to have community members to stay home. Blockages is stop non members and non residents entering our community. We don't know where everyone's coming from.

We as a community have to help each other."