Higher charge for craft alcohol delayed by N.B. Liquor

Craft alcohol producers in the province are relieved after a double-digit cost increase imposed by N.B. Liquor was postponed.

The provincial alcohol retailer had scheduled an increase of 11 per cent in what it charges craft alcohol producers to stock their products.

This hike, which was to go into effect next Monday, was announced just recently and was higher than a previously announced two per cent increase.

The 11 per cent increase is now scheduled for October.

The provincial alcohol retailer was scheduled to increase the price it charges craft alcohol producers to stock their products by 11 per cent next Monday. (María José Burgos/CBC)

Doug Williams, vice-president of the New Brunswick Craft Alcohol Association, said members are happy the hike was delayed, but the association will keep pushing to have the increase stopped.

"We have three months where we can work with the staff and ANBL and sort out a solution that does work for everyone," said Williams.

CBC News has asked N.B. Liquor for comment.

The hike in the company's take wouldn't necessarily lead to higher prices on the shelves. Producers could choose to eat the increased costs or pass them along to the consumer.

Doug Williams, vice-president of the New Brunswick Craft Alcohol Association, said members are happy that the hike was delayed, but the association will keep pushing to have the hike stopped. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Williams said neither of those options is attractive to producers.

"Some of them just can't eat it, you know, they just can't swallow this increase in margin. ... With lots of these products, especially beer products, once it goes over $5, it becomes very tough to sell it. You know, it's a psychological point for a lot of consumers."

Williams said he'd like to see the province go back to an agreement reached last year, where the charge would be increased 10 per cent over five years, or two per cent a year.

But he would also like to see an independent body between producers and N.B. Liquor to make sure price increases are fair.

"Nobody should be in a relationship like that, where one side of the relationship has all the power," said Williams.