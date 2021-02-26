New Brunswick should begin seeing significantly ramped-up vaccine deliveries within weeks, Premier Blaine Higgs says.

In an interview Friday on Information Morning Fredericton, Higgs said he has received confirmation that the province will start getting 15,000 doses a week of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, beginning in mid-March.

Supply of the Moderna vaccine is also expected to stabilize, he said.

Higgs said he's confident that with the increased supply, and a team of about 11,000 people with the skills needed to administer it, the province will be able to start offering more COVID-19 vaccines.

"We have demonstrated doing 40,000 [vaccines] a week and we think we can do double that," said Higgs.

But Interim Leader Roger Melanson and other members of the province's all-party Covid-19 cabinet committee said there are still unanswered questions.

Melanson said he's was pleased to hear news of the stabilizing supply and to see the province release guidelines about who will be getting the vaccine, and when.

But he's concerned about the lack of information around how appointments will be arranged.

"How can they register? How can they make appointments? Who do they call? Who's going to communicate with them? The whole issue around how people can get vaccinated is critical," Melanson said.

Public Health recently released this graphic of its revised rollout plan, detailing who will get the vaccine when. (Submitted by the Government of New Brunswick)

Appointment not much good without available vaccine: Higgs

British Columbia and Alberta health departments have already begun taking appointments for vaccines.

Higgs isn't convinced that's the right move for New Brunswick at the moment.

"I know it looks good to get and have appointments, but I also heard the discussions about 'I can get an appointment, but I don't know that I've got a vaccine,' " said Higgs.

"When we schedule appointments, we will have a vaccine to put with it."

Green party Leader David Coon said he thinks the province is a victim of the federal government's per capita plan to distribute vaccines, which doesn't take into account the province's aging population.

"It seems to me that if the distribution had been based on a per capita senior formula, we would have had already the sufficient amounts of vaccine to fully vaccinate our elderly population," said Coon.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said the province is in a difficult position, and it's hard to effectively distribute a vaccine when the supply isn't there.

"Unfortunately, New Brunswick is receiving the trickle of supply and trying to manage that trickle for the population here in this province," said Austin.

One new case Thursday

The province announced just one new case of COVID-19 in the province on Thursday.

The new case is an individual in their 30s in Zone 4, the Edmundston region.

The active case count of COVID-19 has fallen to 49.

Three zones have no active cases while two only have one active case each.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: