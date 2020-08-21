N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 4th death confirmed, 6 new cases reported

COVID-19 claimed a fourth victim in New Brunswick on Wednesday, Public Health has confirmed.

A person in their 70s in the Campbellton health region, Zone 5, died "as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19," it said in a news release.

"The loss of another person in our province related to COVID-19 is not news we ever want to have to share," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a statement, offering his condolences.

The province recorded six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all in the Campbellton region.

"It has been difficult to witness the unfolding outbreak in the Campbellton-Restigouche region," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health.

The new cases include a person aged 19 or under, a person in their 30s, two people in their 40s, on person in the 50s, and one person in their 60s.

Two more people have recovered from the respiratory disease, leaving 92 active cases across the province.

Five people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

The active cases include 33 people in the Moncton health region, Zone 1, one person in the Saint John region, Zone 2, one person in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and 57 people in the Campbellton region.

New Brunswick has had 319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. To date, 223 people have recovered.

A total of 94,322 tests have been conducted so far, 666 of them on Tuesday.

Moncton and Campbellton remain orange

The Moncton and Campbellton regions remain at the orange level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan, and the rest of the province is under the less restrictive yellow level.

"It is anticipated that [the Moncton region] will return to the yellow level on Friday, Oct. 23, if current trends continue," Public Health said Wednesday.

Last week, Higgs and Russell had both said they expected the switch to take effect on Thursday.

The Campbellton region will remain at the orange level.

About 30 cases have developed in that region in the past couple of weeks, with transmission occurring in "multiple" workplace and social settings, according to Russell.

Too many people are not wearing their masks and not physically distancing, she had said, urging area residents to "redouble" their efforts.

At the orange level, residents are restricted to two-household bubbles, which can extend to include caregivers and immediate family members.

Travel in or out of the zone is discouraged, except for essential reasons, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer with physical distancing.

2nd case confirmed at Dalhousie High

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Dalhousie Regional High School in northern New Brunswick.

Students, staff, parents and guardians at the school in Dalhousie were notified late Tuesday night by Anglophone School District North superintendent Mark Donovan.

Grades 9 to 12 will be doing virtual learning Wednesday while contact tracing is completed by Public Health.

Grades 6 to 8 had not returned to school after it reopened Oct. 15 and were set to return Friday.

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Dalhousie Regional High School, one of four schools in Dalhousie with COVID cases. (Facebook/Dalhousie Regional High School)

Six schools in Zone 5, the Campbellton region, have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, including all four schools in Dalhousie, one in Campbellton and one in Balmoral.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: