Public Health is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 and another death in New Brunswick.

The department did not hold a live-streamed update on Tuesday, but in a news release, it confirmed the new cases, most of them in the Edmundston region, as well as the death of a resident of the Manoir Belle Vue adult residential facility in Edmundston.

The person who died was between the ages of 80 and 89 and had underlying complications, including COVID-19, the statement said.

This death brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 21.

The new cases announced Tuesday break down in this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1, two cases:

an individual 20 to 29

an individual 30 to 39

Saint John region, Zone 2, three cases:

an individual 19 or under

an individual 20 to 29

an individual 70 to 79

Edmundston region, Zone 4, 10 cases:

an individual 19 or under

an individual 40 to 49

four people 60 to 69

two people 70 to 79

two people 80 to 89

Fourth variant case confirmed

A sample sent to Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory earlier this month from Moncton's Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre's lab has been confirmed as the COVID-19 variant first reported in the U.K.

The case in the Moncton region, Zone 1, is related to international travel and was identified earlier as a suspected case of the variant. Public Health said this person "has been self-isolating and continues to do so."

Premier Blaine Higgs first referred to this suspected case on Friday.

In a statement Tuesday, Higgs said the confirmation of the variant is a reminder of the importance of "not letting down our guard where this virus is concerned."

"COVID-19 has already taken too much away from us," he said. "We must continue to work together and do everything in our power to ensure it has no opportunity to spread further."

St. Stephen High School confirms case

St. Stephen High School was closed Tuesday following a confirmed case in the school.

The school informed families of the news in an email sent Monday night. The email noted that the school is working with Public Health officials to identify any students or school staff who might have been in contact with the case.

The school was closed Tuesday for an "operational day" and will reopen Wednesday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: