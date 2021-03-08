N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Vaccinating younger people first makes sense, researcher says

A University of Waterloo researcher is defending the province's decision to give COVID vaccines to 16- to 24-year-olds before people in their 60s.

Kelly Grindrod says there is a case to be made for vaccinating younger people first.

"We know the pandemic has had huge impacts on young people and their education, their educational opportunities," she said during an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

With more young people being vaccinated, more people can contribute to New Brunswick's economy through tourism and retail, said Grindrod, who is also an associate professor at the university's school of pharmacy.

The pandemic has meant missing school and other social events. And young people are a lot more prone to take part in super-spreader events.

"We know that young people have a lot more contact."

Since New Brunswick Public Health was able to prevent a lot of community spread over the past year, Grindrod said, it can put more focus on vaccinating other age groups first.

"The likelihood of death becomes a very different kind of conversation."

Since New Brunswick is going against the grain, Grindrod said the province should have done a better job explaining its rationale for vaccinating the younger group first.

But Health Minister Dorothy Shephard has said the province chose to vaccinate younger people before those in their 60s because the younger group is more likely to be out spreading the coronavirus.

Grindrod's comments come after a retired Edmundston doctor raised concerns about the plan last week.

Dr. Paul Clavette pointed out that all other provinces are taking a decreasing age approach and instances of serious covid infections and death are higher among 60 year olds than they are teens.

The province's vaccine rollout is expected to speed up with the recent approval of a fourth vaccine by Health Canada.

Details of a new schedule are expected later this week.

"The one solution to a lot of this is having lots of vaccines to get people vaccinated quickly," Grindrod said.

