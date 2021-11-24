N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Eight schools to offer vaccinations after school

Eight schools in New Brunswick will be providing vaccinations after school for children five to 11 years old, in partnership with local pharmacies, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says.

"We will meet the demand," Shepard told reporters at the legislature Thursday. "There's all types of ways we can attack this to get this done as quickly as possible."

She wasn't able yet to provide a list of the schools that will be offering the vaccines.

When vaccinations for New Brunswick children were announced on Tuesday, they were only expected to roll out at Horizon and Vitalité community clinics.

A total of 8,383 children had been scheduled for their first doses as of Thursday morning, up from more than 6,200 the day before.

About 54,500 children are eligible to receive the vaccine, approved last Friday by Health Canada for children aged five to 11.

New Brunswick children who will turn five by Dec. 31, 2021 will also eligible.

Shepard also urged New Brunswickers to remain cautious ahead of Christmas, saying there is always a possibility restrictions will ramp up for the holidays if COVID-19 cases increase again.

"It is very concerning that the numbers are going up," she told reporters. "There are lots of people worried we are going to lose Christmas, are we are trying to prevent that. And the people of New Brunswick can be a part of that simply by following public health measures."

New public exposure notices

Public Health shared new public exposure notices on Thursday:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Nov. 17 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Silver Fox (2986 Fredericton Rd., Salisbury)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Nov. 16, 17, 18, 19, and 22 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Discount Tire (755 Rothesay Ave., Saint John)

(755 Rothesay Ave., Saint John) Nov. 20 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Discount Tire (755 Rothesay Ave., Saint John)

(755 Rothesay Ave., Saint John) Nov. 17 between 11 a.m. and noon – St. Andrew & St. David United Church (72 Charlotte St., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Nov. 19 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – UNB Data Challenge (6 Duffie Dr., Fredericton)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Nov. 18, 19, and 20 – Hoops Classic Basketball Tournament (345 McKenna Ave., Miramichi)

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

692 active cases as of Wednesday

Public Health reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 60 more recoveries, putting the province's active case count at 692, up from 665.

Forty-five people were in hospital with COVID-19, including 11 who contracted the virus while hospitalized for other reasons because of outbreaks at the Moncton Hospital, according to a news release. There are now outbreaks on four units, affecting 20 patients.

Nineteen people are in intensive care, an increase of one.

No one under 19 is hospitalized.

The 87 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday are spread across five of the province's seven health zones. (CBC News)

A total of 550,858 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date, including 1,821 on Tuesday.

New Brunswick has had 7,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,077 recoveries so far and 123 COVID-related deaths.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.