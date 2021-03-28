New Brunswick Public Health has identified five new possible exposures of COVID-19.

All of the new possible exposure locations are in the Saint John region.

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Saint John Ale House, 1 Market Square, Saint John, July 27 between 5:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m.

1 Market Square, Saint John, July 27 between 5:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. Hopscotch, 4 Canterbury St., Saint John, July 27 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

4 Canterbury St., Saint John, July 27 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Italian By Night, 97 Germain St., Saint John, July 27 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

97 Germain St., Saint John, July 27 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Churchill's Bar and Pub, 8 Grannan St., Saint John, July 27 between 10:15 p.m. and midnight.

8 Grannan St., Saint John, July 27 between 10:15 p.m. and midnight. Uptown Pub Down Under Bar, 88 Prince William St., Saint John, July 27 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Public Health identified exposures in the Moncton area earlier this week.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Maritime Bus, Coach 1908 - from Moncton to Fredericton, departed at 4:20 p.m., July 26

Coach 1908 - from Moncton to Fredericton, departed at 4:20 p.m., July 26 Tony's Bistro & Patisserie, 137 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton, July 23, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

137 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton, July 23, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tony's Bakery (50 rue du Marché, Dieppe, July 20 between 12:45 p.m. and 1:20 p.m., July 26 between noon and 1 p.m. and July 27 between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

(50 rue du Marché, Dieppe, July 20 between 12:45 p.m. and 1:20 p.m., July 26 between noon and 1 p.m. and July 27 between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Carrabba's Italian Grill Restaurant, 1000 Main St., Moncton, July 20 between 4 p.m. and 11:35 p.m., July 22 between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and July 23 between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

1000 Main St., Moncton, July 20 between 4 p.m. and 11:35 p.m., July 22 between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and July 23 between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The Third Glass Bar, 819 Main St., Moncton, July 21 between 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., July 22 between 4 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., July 23 between 6:30 p.m. and 3 a.m., July 24 between 2 p.m. and 3 a.m. and July 26 between 7:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.

819 Main St., Moncton, July 21 between 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., July 22 between 4 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., July 23 between 6:30 p.m. and 3 a.m., July 24 between 2 p.m. and 3 a.m. and July 26 between 7:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. Gusto's Italian Grill and Bar, 130 Westmorland Dr., Moncton, July 22 between 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

130 Westmorland Dr., Moncton, July 22 between 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Starbucks, 361 Champlain St., Dieppe, July 22 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Cases as of Friday

New Brunswick's COVID-19 dashboard was last updated Friday.

There were 19 active cases in the province.

The dashboard will not be updated again until Tuesday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.