N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 70 cases reported on Thursday

Public Health reported 70 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in New Brunswick to 580.

Of the new cases, 45 — or 64 per cent — are unvaccinated.

There are 18 people in hospital, with 11 of those in intensive care. Of the 18 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, 14 are unvaccinated, Public Health said in a news release.

The rate of new vaccinations has slowed recently, with 86.3 per cent of New Brunswickers now fully vaccinated and 93 per cent having received their first dose.

Circuit-breaker continues for some, ends for others

Circuit-breaker measures are set to end for the Saint John region (Zone 2) as of Friday at 6 p.m. The measures have been extended for another week for Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview. Other regions in Zone 2 will have the measures lifted on Friday.

The Miramichi region (Zone 7) will begin circuit-breaker measures starting Friday at 6 p.m., with the exception of Black River Bridge and communities to the east, Murray Settlement and areas south, and New Jersey and communities north.

Province encourages residents to report violations

Public Health announced that enforcement will be increased to ensure those who are supposed to be isolating are doing so.

"The issue in Greater Moncton has been people not properly self-isolating," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell. "Transmission in households is where we're seeing more than half of the new cases in the area."

The province is now encouraging New Brunswickers to call or email if they witness violations of public health measures.

Breakdown of new cases

The 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across six of the seven health regions. The new cases break down in this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 21 cases:

Six people 19 and under

Four people 20-29

Five people 30-39

Three people 40-49 and

Three people 60-69

Eighteen cases are under investigation and three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Saint John region, Zone 2, 22 cases:

11 people 19 and under

A person 20-29

Three people 30-39

A person 40-49

Two people 50-59

Two people 60-69 and

Two people 70-79

Sixteen cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and six cases are under investigation.

Fredericton, Zone 3, 9 cases:

A person 19 and under

Three people 20-29

A person 30-39

A person 40-49

Two people 60-69 and

A person 70-79

Five cases are under investigation and four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Edmundston region, Zone 4, one case:

a person 20-29.

The case is under investigation.

Bathurst region, Zone 6, one case:

a person 70-79

The case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Miramichi region, Zone 7, 16 cases:

Five people 19 and under

A person 20-29

Four people 30-39

A person 40-49

Two people 50-59

Two people 60-69 and

A person 80-89

Ten cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and six cases are under investigation.

Public exposure notices

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the government of New Brunswick's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should still get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms, are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.