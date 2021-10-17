N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Nursing home outbreak, province announces 3 deaths, 58 new cases

Two residents, including a person in their 50s, and one employee at the Villa Renaissance nursing home in Dalhousie have died of COVID-19, according to Michael Keating, interim executive director of the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes.



Seven employees and seven patients at the nursing home have tested positive for the virus since Wednesday.

Keating said the province has sent in people to help support staff at the Villa Rennaissance and that's allowing residents to get the care they need.

Keating said there are new measures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Employees "have to change linens after visiting from one room to another, and then they can't go in and out without completely changing clothes," he said.

Some residents have had to switch rooms in order to separate people who've tested positive for the virus from those who have not contracted COVID-19.

Keating said employees are feeling the extra weight of these new measures and having lost a team member and two residents is lowering morale.

"The employees are terribly hurt, the only thing we can do is say prayers for them," said Keating.

935 active cases

On Sunday, the province reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 and 58 new cases.

There are also 117 recoveries.

Two people in their 40s and one person in their 90s in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) have died "as a result of COVID-19," according to a news release.

The deaths bring the provincial total to 90.

"We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of the virus," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a news release.

"I want to thank the businesses that have taken steps to motivate employees to get vaccinated and I encourage other businesses to do the same. COVID-19 can pose a serious risk in the workplace and may impact a business's operations, especially if an unvaccinated employee contracts the disease."

A total of 91.5 per cent of all eligible New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 82.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There are now 57 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 18 in intensive care. Of those in intensive care, 16 are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated.

Of those hospitalized, 29 are unvaccinated, six are partially vaccinated and 22 are fully vaccinated.

No one under 19 is hospitalized.

There are 935 active cases in the province.

Of the new cases, 33 are unvaccinated, five are partially vaccinated and 20 are fully vaccinated.

Rapid test kits available provincewide Monday

Free rapid testing kits supplied by the province will be available to all New Brunswickers as of Monday.

People who are not positive COVID-19 cases and are not close contacts of a COVID-19 case can pick up the kits and administer the tests from home.

Each kits contains five rapid tests and must be used within 10 days.

The rapid testing kits can be picked up from the following locations:

Moncton: Greater Moncton Health Centre, 150 Edmonton Ave., (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday)

Greater Moncton Health Centre, 150 Edmonton Ave., (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday) Cocagne : Cocagne Health Clinic, 4813 Rte. 134, (8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday)

: Cocagne Health Clinic, 4813 Rte. 134, (8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday) Moncton : 380 MacNaughton Ave. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: 380 MacNaughton Ave. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday) Edmundston : Edmundston Regional Hospital, 275 Hébert Blvd., (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: Edmundston Regional Hospital, 275 Hébert Blvd., (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday) Clair : Haut-Madawaska Medical Clinic, 809 Principale St., (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday)

: Haut-Madawaska Medical Clinic, 809 Principale St., (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) Grand Falls: Grand Falls General Hospital, 625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Grand Falls General Hospital, 625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday) Saint-Quentin: Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin, 21 Canada St., (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily)

Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin, 21 Canada St., (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily) Campbellton: E.L. Murray Medical Clinic, 3 Stanley St., (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

E.L. Murray Medical Clinic, 3 Stanley St., (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday) Dalhousie : St. Joseph Community Health Centre, 280 Victoria St., (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: St. Joseph Community Health Centre, 280 Victoria St., (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday) Shediac : Shediac Regional Medical Centre, 419 Main St., (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: Shediac Regional Medical Centre, 419 Main St., (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday) Belledune : Jacquet River Health Centre, 41 Mack St., (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: Jacquet River Health Centre, 41 Mack St., (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday) Bathurst : Chaleur Regional Hospital, 1750 Sunset Blvd., (12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday)

: Chaleur Regional Hospital, 1750 Sunset Blvd., (12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday) Caraquet : Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital, 1 Saint-Pierre Blvd. W., (1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital, 1 Saint-Pierre Blvd. W., (1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday) Tracadie : Tracadie Hospital, 400 Des Hospitalières St., (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily)

: Tracadie Hospital, 400 Des Hospitalières St., (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily) Lamèque: Lamèque Hospital and Community Health Centre, 29 De l'Hôpital St., (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Lamèque Hospital and Community Health Centre, 29 De l'Hôpital St., (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday) Paquetville : Paquetville Health Centre, 1096 Du Parc St., (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday)

: Paquetville Health Centre, 1096 Du Parc St., (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday) Saint-Isidore: Saint-Isidore Community Health Centre, 3973-1 Des Fondateurs Blvd., (12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Saint-Isidore Community Health Centre, 3973-1 Des Fondateurs Blvd., (12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday) Saint John: Diamond Jubilee Cruise Terminal, (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Diamond Jubilee Cruise Terminal, (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday) Fredericton : Exhibition Grounds, 361 Smythe St., (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: Exhibition Grounds, 361 Smythe St., (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday) Miramichi: 365 Wellington St. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

The previous pick-up location for Saint John was at the St. James the Less Church in Rothesay.

The first batch of 7,500 rapid testing kits were available at three pickup locations Saturday in COVID-19 "hotspots" Moncton, Grand Falls and Perth Andover.

All three locations were forced to close early because all kits were claimed within the first couple of hours.

"We're grateful for the high interest in these tests as people clearly want to do what they can to help fight the COVID-19 virus," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell.

"Thank you for your patience with staff at the centres as they work as quickly as possible to distribute the tests."

In a new release, Russell urged New Brunswickers to understand that anyone with a positive result from a rapid COVID-19 test must book an appointment to get a PCR test.

(Government New Brunswick )

The 58 new cases breakdown as follows:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 15 cases:

Four people 19 and under.

Four people 20-29.

Two people 30-39.

Two people 40-49.

A person 60-69.

A person 70-79.

A person 80-89.

Thirteen cases are under investigation and two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Saint John region, Zone 2, three cases:

A person 20-29.

Two people 50-59.

All three cases are under investigation.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, 10 cases:

A person 19 and under.

A person 20-29.

Two people 30-39.

A person 40-49.

A person 50-59.

Four people 60-69.

All ten cases are under investigation.

Edmundston region, Zone 4, 13 cases:

Five people 19 and under.

Three people 20-29.

A person 30-39.

A person 40-49.

A person 60-69.

Two people 70-79.

Twelve cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of previously confirmed cases.

Campbellton region, Zone 5, 14 cases:

Four people 19 and under.

Three people 30-39.

Three people 40-49.

Two people 50-59.

A person 70-79.

A person 80-89.

Twelve cases are under investigation and two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Bathurst region, Zone 6, two cases:

A person 50-59.

A person 60-69.

Both cases are under investigation.

Miramichi region, Zone 7, one case:

A person 80-89.

The case is under investigation.

New Brunswick has had 5,793 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 4,767 recoveries.

A total of 505,754 tests have been conducted to date, including 1,816 on Saturday.

New public exposure notices

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Oct. 14 – Air Canada Flight 8786 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 8:28 a.m.

Public Health released new public exposure notices Saturday. They are as follows:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Oct. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Moncton Hospital Emergency Room waiting room (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Tim Hortons (10 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Tim Hortons (10 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Oct. 14 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

Oct. 13 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

Oct. 12 between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Oct. 16 from 8:45 a.m to 10 a.m. – Edmundston Regional Hospital Emergency Room waiting room (275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 9 from 6 a.m. to 7: 45 a.m. – Ultramar (555 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 8 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Ultramar (555 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 7 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Ultramar (555 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (15 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

Oct. 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (15 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

Oct. 12 and 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Boutique Daze (312 Val-D'Amour Rd., Atholville)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

The following are exposure notices from the past few weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website, which was redesigned Tuesday and now clearly separates new exposure notices from previously reported exposure notices.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Oct. 8 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:47 p.m.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Oct.13 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Wise Guyz Pub (176 Robinson St., Moncton)

Oct.13 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (89 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

Oct.13 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. – George Dumont Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Department (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

Oct. 13 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Spirit Halloween (169 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

Oct. 7 between 9 a.m. and noon – Service New Brunswick, waiting room (766 Main St., Moncton)

Oct. 7 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Pseudio (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Between Oct. 6 and 7 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Wingate by Wyndham (69 Marché Rd., Dieppe)

Oct. 6 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse (751 Main St., Moncton)

Oct. 6 between 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pseudio (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.- Five Bridges Bar & Grill (121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview)

Oct. 4 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Dr. Léon Richard Oncology Centre (37 Providence St. Moncton)

Oct. 4-6 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Club Boishebert de Shediac (322 Main St., Shediac)

Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – YMCA (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton)

Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Cornerstone Chapel Moncton (11 York St., Berry Mills)

Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Hillsborough United Church (2891 Main St., Hillsborough)

Between Oct. 2 and 3 between noon and 10 a.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Oct. 9 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – The Barrel's Head Gastropub (141 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

Oct. 9 between 3:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. – Drew & Jen's No Frills (621 Fairville Blvd., Saint John)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (2 King St., St. Stephen)

Oct. 8 between 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. – East Side Mario's (75 Consumers Dr., Saint John)

Oct. 8 between noon and 2:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (250 King St., St. Stephen)

Oct. 8 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (195 King St., St. Stephen)

Oct. 8 between 6:45 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

Oct. 1 and 8 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

Oct. 2 to Oct. 7 between 6:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

Oct. 5, 6, and 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – McAllister Place (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

Between Oct. 4 and 7 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

Oct. 7, between 7:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Hampton Community Center rink (808 Main St., Hampton)

Oct. 7 between noon and 2 p.m. – Vogue Optical (20 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

Oct. 6 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Vogue Optical (20 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

Oct. 6, between noon and 3 p.m. – Dr. Luan Le's Office (35 University Ave., Saint John)

Oct. 6, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

Oct. 6 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Herring Cove Pharmacy (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

Oct. 5 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 8th Hussars Sports Centre (8 Leonard Dr., Sussex)

Oct. 5, between 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Up to Par Restaurant (109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton)

Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

Oct. 5 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Campobello Island Health Centre (640 Route 774, Welshpool)

Oct. 4 and 5 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Needs Convenience Store (89 Marr Rd., Rothesay)

Oct. 4, between 5:45 p.m. and 16:15 p.m. – Mac's Island Market (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

Oct. 3 between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Vito's Restaurant (111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

Oct. 3 between 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

Oct. 3 – Kings Church (332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Oct. 10 between noon and 5 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 10 between 9 a.m. and noon – HopeCity (429 Clements Dr., Fredericton)

Oct. 9 between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Starbucks (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Taco Boys (10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Vape City (10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

Sept. 14 to Oct. 7 – Tobique Valley Senior's Complex (4 Manor Dr., Plaster Rock)

Oct. 7 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – East Side Mario's (14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Dollarama (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart (1399 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Hanwell Village Mart (1761 Hanwell Rd., Hanwell)

Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – PJ's Wings and Things (38 Main St., Fredericton)

Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – York County Cider (38 Main St., Fredericton)

Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Capital Community Church (71 Downing St., Fredericton)

Oct. 6 between noon and 2 p.m. – Ken's Barber Shop (240 Main St., Plaster Rock)October 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

Oct. 5 between noon and 8 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Abony Family Tennis Centre (594 Knowledge Park Dr., Fredericton)

Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

Oct. 4 between 9:40 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pond's Resort on the Miramichi restaurant (91 Porter Cove Rd., Porter Cove)

Oct. 3 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Speedway 104 Mower races (7399 Route 104, Windsor)

Oct. 3 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Speedway 104 Mower races (7399 Route 104, Windsor)

Oct. 3 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Sure Life Assembly (335 Otis Drive, Nackawic)

Oct. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – G8Way Ultramar (22 Route 628, Penniac)

Oct. 3 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Kingswood Golf Club (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

Oct. 2-3 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Quality Inn and Suites Amsterdam (559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Oct. 13 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Grand Falls General Hospital, Outpatient Waiting Room (625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 12 between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Regional Hospital of Edmundston, Emergency Department (275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

Oct. 12 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Casse Croute Caro (180 Hebert Blvd., Edmundston)

Oct. 10 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

Oct. 9 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

Oct. 9 between 11 p.m. and midnight – Bar Chez Wilma (500 Mgr Numa Pichette Blvd., Edmundston)

Oct. 9 between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Café Retro Bar (69 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

Oct. 9 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Casino Grey Rock (100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint Basile)

Oct. 9 between noon and 2 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 9 between noon and 2 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 8 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 8 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Familiprix – Kevin Smyth (138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

Oct. 3 to Oct. 7 – Rodeway Inn (10039 Route 144, Grand Falls)

Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Dollarama (15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation)

Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

Oct. 7 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Supermarché Bonichoix (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

Oct. 7 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Familiprix – Kevin Smyth (138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

Oct. 7 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Provincial Court – Carrefour Assomption (121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

Oct. 6-7 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 5 and 7 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Cyr Roy Machine Shop and Dépanneur (111 Martin Rd., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

Oct. 6 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Catholic Diocesan Centre (60 René-Bouchard Rd., Edmundston)

Oct. 5 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Greco Pizza (10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston)

Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Road, Unit #700, Grand Falls)

Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 3 between 9:15 a.m. and 10 p.m. – St. George Church (226 St. Georges Rd., Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5

Oct. 12 and 13 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – J.A. Epicerie 2000 Inc. (339 Main St., Eel River Crossing)

Oct. 6-8 – Clinique Vétérinaire Lépine (148 Notre Dame St., Atholville)

Oct. 7 between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Campbellton Regional Hospital, emergency department (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

Oct. 6 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Brasserie 1026 Bar & Grill (157 Water St., Campbellton)

Between Oct. 5 and 6 between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. – Campbellton Regional Hospital, emergency department (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

Oct. 5-7 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB – Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

Oct. 4 between 11:40 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. – Bonnie's Tabata Fitness (1 Union St., Campbellton)

Between Oct. 1-6 – Campbellton Regional Hospital Med-Surg unit (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

Bathurst region, Zone 6

Oct. 8 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Oct. 8 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – House of Lee (315 Main St., Bathurst)

Oct. 8 between 9:50 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Marshalls (700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Oct. 8 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Oct. 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dixie Lee Restaurant (49 St-Pierre Blvd. W., Caraquet)

Oct. 4 between noon and 1 p.m. – L'Entracte Resto Pub (3394 Principale St., Tracadie)

Oct. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7

Oct. 10 between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (188 King St., Miramichi)

Oct. 5 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Downtown Beauty Salon (1706 Water St., Miramichi)

Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Harvey's (2470 King George Highway, Miramichi)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.