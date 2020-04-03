N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 17 new cases, 76.4% of eligible population fully vaccinated
New cases reported in five zones, hospitalizations rise slightly
- 76.4% of eligible population fully vaccinated
- 17 new cases reported
- 6 people hospitalized
- 121 active cases
The province reported 17 new cases and eight recoveries of COVID-19 on Thursday, and hospitalizations have risen from five to six, Public Health said in a news release.
Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care.
There are now 121 active cases in the province.
A total of 76.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 85.3 per cent have at least one dose.
The 17 new cases break down in this way:
Moncton region, Zone 1, eight cases:
- A person 19 and under
- Four people 20 to 29
- Three people 30 to 39
Five are contacts of previously confirmed cases, two are under investigation and one is travel-related.
Fredericton region, Zone 3, one case:
- A person 40 to 49
The case is under investigation.
Edmundston region, Zone 4, four cases:
- A person 19 and under
- A person 40 to 49
- A person 60 to 69
- A person 70 to 79
Two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two cases are under investigation.
Campbellton region, Zone 5, three cases:
- A person 19 and under
- A person 40 to 49
- A person 60 to 69
Two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one is under investigation.
Miramichi region, Zone 7, one case:
- A person 19 and under
The case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.
COVID vaccine clinic
A mobile vaccine clinic will be open Saturday for those who have yet to receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It will be located at the New Brunswick Provincial Exhibition Centre in Fredericton and will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The clinic will be administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
New public exposure notices
Public Health has identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.
Moncton region, Zone 1:
- Sept. 5 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Second Floor Nightclub, 837 Main St., Moncton
- Sept. 5 between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Mama's Restaurant, 806 Main St., Moncton
- Sept. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Kelsey's Restaurant, 141 Trinity Dr., Moncton
- Sept. 4 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Nita's Bar and Grill, 1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton
Fredericton region, Zone 3:
- Sept. 4 between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Upper Miramichi Rural Community Park, 6094 Route 8, Boiestown
Campbellton region, Zone 5:
- Sept. 4 – Restigouche Golf and Country Club, 30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton
Bathurst region, Zone 6:
- Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Studio Olympus, 1079 Principale Rd., Beresford
Previous exposure notices
Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:
- Aug. 26 – Air Canada Flight 8946 from Toronto to Moncton departed at 11:30 p.m.
- Aug. 29 – Air Canada Flight 8496 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 2:56 p.m.
- Aug. 27 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 10:28 p.m.
Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.
Moncton region, Zone 1:
- Sept.4 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Champlain Mall, 477 Paul St., Dieppe
- Sept. 1 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. – The Third Glass Bar, 819 Main St., Moncton
- Aug. 31 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 24/7 Fitness Club, 121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview
- Aug. 31 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Wise Guyz Pub, 176 Robinson St., Moncton
- Aug. 28 – Hynes Restaurant, 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton
- Aug. 28 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Dollarama, 105 Main St., Moncton
- Aug. 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Superstore, 165 Main St., Moncton
- Aug. 27 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton
- Aug. 26 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Catch 22, 589 Main St., Moncton
Saint John region, Zone 2:
- Sept. 1 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco, 300 Retail Dr., Saint John
- Aug. 26 between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. – O'Leary's Pub, 46 Princess St., Saint John
Fredericton region, Zone 3:
- Sept. 2 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. – Wetmore Street Pub, 530 New Maryland Highway, New Maryland
- Aug. 28 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – The MacShack (22 Irishtown Rd., Stanley)
- Aug. 26 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Valley Veterinary Hospital (2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton)
- Aug. 25 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Shear Beauty Salon & Spa (155 King St., Fredericton)
- Aug. 25 between noon and 9 p.m. – Valley Veterinary Hospital (2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton)
Edmundston region, Zone 4:
- Aug. 28 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Walmart, 805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston
- Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Camping St-Léonard, 470 Route 17, Saint-Léonard
- Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Pinky's Roadside Diner, 470 Route 17, Saint-Léonard
- Aug. 26 – Marché Bonichoix Saint-Quentin, 145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin
- Aug. 25 and 26 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Hotel Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin Hospital, 21 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin
Campbellton region, Zone 5:
- Sept. 5 between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. – North Shore Cinema, 52 Roseberry St., Campbellton
- Sept. 4 between 7 p.m. and midnight – Balmoral Community Centre, 21 Centre Rd., Balmoral
- Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 – Chubby's Barber Shop, 81 A Roseberry St., Campbellton
- Aug. 28 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Irving, 173 Renfrew St., Dalhousie
- Aug. 27 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Brasserie 1026 Bar & Grill, 157 Water St., Campbellton
Bathurst region, Zone 6:
- Sept. 2 between 10 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. – Dooly's, 426 B St., Tracadie-Sheila
- Aug. 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Sobeys, 1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst
- Aug. 28 between 10 a.m. and noon – Pur & Simple, 930 St. Anne St., Bathurst
- Aug. 27 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Épicerie Frenette, 625 Principale Rd., Beresford
- Aug. 26 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Joey's Pub & Eatery, 2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst
- Aug. 22, 28, 29 between 10 a.m. and noon – Gymnasia, 1935 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst
- Aug. 27 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Walmart, 900 St. Anne St., Bathurst
- Aug. 26 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Joey's Pub & Eatery, 2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst
The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.
