N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Mandatory vaccines for UNB students, staff

The University of New Brunswick has made vaccines mandatory for students, staff and faculty this fall.

The university, which has campuses in Fredericton and Saint John, made the announcement in an email on Friday, noting that anyone not fully vaccinated during the school year will be subject to regular testing.

"In the meantime, we strongly encourage all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated as soon as possible and to maintain copies of their vaccination status," the university said in the email.

It said more details of the policy will be announced next week, including a timeframe for a first and second dose of the vaccine and testing requirements.

More mandates

The provincial government said Thursday it would make vaccines mandatory for all government employees.

Local universities and businesses quickly followed suit.

St. Thomas University and Mount Allison University both announced Thursday that vaccinations will be mandatory for students, faculty and staff this fall.

This news comes one week after the universities said they encouraged, but would not require, students to be vaccinated.

132 active cases as of Thursday

Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 across three health zones were reported Thursday. One person is hospital with the disease. Nineteen of the 23 cases were not fully vaccinated, Public Health said.

"Out of the new cases being reported today, 83 per cent are not fully vaccinated," Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer, said in a news release.

(CBC News)

The new cases of COVID-19 in the Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi regions break down as follows:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 16 cases:

Four people 19 and under

Three people 20 to 29

Two people 30 to 39

Three people 40 to 49

Two people 50 to 59

Two people 60 to 69

Two of the cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and 14 are under investigation.

Saint John region, Zone 2, three cases:

Two people 19 and under

A person 30 to 39

Two cases are under investigation and the third is travel-related.

Miramichi region, Zone 7, four cases:

A person 20 to 29

Two people 40 to 49

A person 60 to 69

Three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases. The other case is under investigation.

Vaccination rates rose slightly Thursday, with 72 per cent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated, compared to 71.9 per cent Wednesday.

A total of 83.7 per cent of New Brunswickers over the age of 12 have at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 83.6 per cent from the day prior.

A mobile vaccination clinic will be open Saturday at the Fredericton Public Library from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Additional clinics will be open in St. Stephen and Saint-Quentin.

Fredericton, Brookside Mall, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

St. Stephen, Garcelon Civic Centre, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Saint-Quentin, Auberge Évasion des Rêves, 9 a.m. to noon, Moderna vaccine, only for those 18 and older

New possible exposures

Public Health added one new potential COVID-19 exposure warning Friday to the already lengthy list:

Miramichi region:

August 12 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart (200 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi)

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Aug. 11 – Air Canada Flight 8773 – from Montreal to Saint John, which departed at 9:14 a.m.

– from Montreal to Saint John, which departed at 9:14 a.m. Aug. 7 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:03 p.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region:

Aug. 15 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. – Jean's Restaurant (1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Aug. 14 between 2 and 3 p.m. – Champlain Mall Food Court (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Aug. 11 – Groupe- Support Emotionnel, 96 Norwood Ave., Suite 300A, Moncton

96 Norwood Ave., Suite 300A, Moncton Aug. 14 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room, 330 Université Ave., Moncton

Aug. 9, 10, 11, 13, and 14 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Action Car and Truck Accessories, 200 Horsman Rd., Moncton

200 Horsman Rd., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, and 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Deware's Service Centre, 402 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

402 Elmwood Dr., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Oulton College , 55 Lutz St.

, 55 Lutz St. Aug. 12 between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill , 1405 Mountain Rd.

, 1405 Mountain Rd. Aug. 12 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M , 477 Paul St., Dieppe

, 477 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Our Place, 97 Cameron St., Moncton

97 Cameron St., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, 11, and 12 between 6:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Hillsborough Irving, 2799 Main St., Hillsborough

2799 Main St., Hillsborough Aug. 11 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre diagnostic imaging waiting room , 330 University Ave.

, 330 University Ave. Aug.11 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – New Life Pentecostal Church, 65 Dawson Rd., Weldon

65 Dawson Rd., Weldon Aug. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

140 Granite Dr., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, and 11 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Corn Crib, 337 Mountain Dr., Moncton

337 Mountain Dr., Moncton Aug. 11 between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Ioob Lounge Ltd., 127 Robinson St., Moncton

127 Robinson St., Moncton Aug. 10 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Chris Rock Tavern , 48 Albert St.

, 48 Albert St. Aug. 8 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 332 Bayley Rd., Riverview

332 Bayley Rd., Riverview Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Navigators Pub , 190 Robinson Court Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.,

, 190 Robinson Court Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., Aug. 8 between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. – Wise Guys Pub , 176 Robinson St.

, 176 Robinson St. Aug. 7 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Old Triangle Irish Alehouse, 751 Main St., Moncton

751 Main St., Moncton Aug. 5 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

140 Granite Dr., Moncton Aug. 1 between 1 p.m and 3 p.m. - Montana's, 225 Mapleton Rd., Moncton

225 Mapleton Rd., Moncton Aug. 1 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 332 Bayley Rd., Riverview

The province also shared possible sites of COVID-19 exposure in the Saint John, Fredericton, and Miramichi regions

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Aug. 15 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– Costco Wholesale Saint John (300 Retail Dr., Saint John)

(300 Retail Dr., Saint John) Aug. 9 – Three Bears Campground, 12049 Rte. 114, Penobsquis

12049 Rte. 114, Penobsquis Aug. 4 and 5 – Three Bears Campground ,12049 Rte. 114, Penobsquis

,12049 Rte. 114, Penobsquis Aug. 4 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore , 44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex

, 44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex Aug. 2 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – JJ's Restaurant, 40941 Rte. 1, Sussex

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – McDonald's in Walmart, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton

1381 Regent St., Fredericton Aug. 12 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. – Sobeys, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton

1180 Prospect St., Fredericton Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco Gas Bar and Costco Store, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton

25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton Aug. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aug. 12 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore , 350 Connell St., Woodstock

, 350 Connell St., Woodstock Aug. 10 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Coast Tire, 283 Connell St., Woodstock

283 Connell St., Woodstock Aug. 9 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Tim Horton's, 667 Main St., Woodstock

667 Main St., Woodstock Aug. 8 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - Grafton Baptist Church, 48 Saunders St., Grafton

48 Saunders St., Grafton Aug. 6 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Sobeys , 370 Connell Rd, Woodstock

, 370 Connell Rd, Woodstock Aug. 7 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Dolan's Pub, 349 King St.

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Aug. 6 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Ultramar Truck Stop, 11365 Rte 11, Napan

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.