N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 1 case of COVID-19 confirmed in Listuguj First Nation

Listuguj First Nation in Quebec says there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community.

The person is self-isolating and being monitored by Quebec Public Health, the band council said in a release. Contract tracing is underway.

The Quebec government notified the First Nation on Thursday evening that a community member had tested posted for COVID-19.

"Due to the nature of this pandemic, it was inevitable that we would eventually see a confirmed case in our community," the release said.

As a result of the confirmation of the case, government services that aren't critical are closed.

Earlier on Thursday, Listuguj Community Health Services director Donna Metallic said that an employee, who isn't a resident, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Listuguj had been notified Tuesday night by New Brunswick Public Health that a New Brunswick resident who tested positive for COVID-19 had recently met with Listuguj residents.

"As an extra precaution, we will be implementing a rotational schedule for clinics so the community has the least disruption possible," Metallic wrote after the non-community member's case was confirmed.

About 2,100 people live in the First Nation across the New Brunswick-Quebec border from Campbellton.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced Oct. 8 the suspension of the mini-bubble with Quebec's Avignon region, which had allowed non-essential day trips by residents of Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix into New Brunswick, because of the significant outbreak of cases in Quebec.

As a result, 103 students who attended Sugarloaf Senior High School and three students who attend the French high school in Campbellton were told they couldn't attend school in person and are now on remote learning, which began Thursday.

The Campbellton region was moved to the orange phase after a number of cases were confirmed in schools in the city and in schools in Dalhousie. By Thursday, the region had 43 active cases.

