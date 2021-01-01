N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 new cases reported Friday

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday, both in the Fredericton region, or Zone 3.

One is a person in their 60s, and the second is a person in their 70s.

New Brunswick Public Health announced the cases in a news release, and said both people are self-isolating and the cases are under investigation.

On Thursday, public health announced a patient in the Moncton region, or Zone 1, had died of COVID-19, the ninth person in New Brunswick to succumb to the disease.

The patient was between the ages of 40 and 49 and had underlying complications, Public Health said Thursday.

There were three new cases announced on Thursday, also all in the Fredericton region.

The cases announced Thursday were people in their 40s, and were self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 601 and 567 people have recovered. The number of active cases is 24. One patient is hospitalized and in an intensive care unit.

As of Friday, 153,368 tests have been conducted, including 563 since Wednesday's report.

Two new cases in Listuguj Friday

The Listuguj Mi'kmaq government confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

In a statement on its website, the First Nation government said the two new cases were detected as a result of extensive testing on Thursday.

The statement follows an announcement from Thursday of six new cases in the community across the Restigouche River from Campbellton and brings the total of active cases at Listuguj to 11.

In the statement, the Listuguj government also thanked everyone in their community who went to get tested.

The COVID-19 testing centre at the CLSC, the community health clinic, in Pointe-de-la-Croix was open Friday until 5 p.m. and will then reopen Monday morning.

Potential exposure notification for three flights

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on these flights:

Dec, 24: Air Canada Flight 8620 from Saskatoon to Toronto, departed at 8:35 a.m.

Dec, 24: Air Canada Flight 414 from Toronto to Montreal, departed at 2:10 p.m.

Dec, 24: Air Canada Flight 8506 from Montreal to Fredericton, departed at 7:05 p.m.

Everyone who travelled on these flights should follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick.

What to do if you have a symptom

New Brunswickers can complete an online self-referral to be tested for COVID-19.

If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and do not need to talk to a nurse, you can complete the self-assessment available online to get the next steps.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: