Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday, in the Edmundston region, Zone 4.

The department did not hold a live update on Thursday, but in a news release it said an individual 30 to 39 was affected. The individual is a close contact of a confirmed case and is self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,427. Since Wednesday, 16 people have recovered for a total of 1,351 recoveries.

There have been 26 deaths, and the number of active cases is 49, with 43 of those in the Edmundston region.

Two patients are hospitalized, and one is in intensive care.

A total of 226,534 tests have been conducted, including 805 since Wednesday's report.

The number of active cases in the province has dropped to 49. (CBC News)

Manoir Belle Vue says residents, staff now fully vaccinated

All staff and residents of Manoir Belle Vue have now been fully vaccinated, the care home says.

The facility, which has been grappling with a weeks-long outbreak and has lost seven residents to COVID-related deaths, said in a Facebook post that the second vaccine dose was administered Wednesday to residents and employees.

It further noted that "one employee has been declared positive in the latest COVID-19 testing," but no residents tested positive.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: