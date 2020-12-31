N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Ninth person has died, 3 new cases reported Thursday

A patient in the Moncton region, or Zone 1, has died of COVID-19, the ninth person in New Brunswick to succumb to the disease.

The patient was between the ages of 40 and 49 and had underlying complications, Public Health said Thursday.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, extended condolences to the family and urged New Brunswickers to "keep one another healthy and safe."

"On behalf of my family and all New Brunswickers, I extend sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the individual who has died," Higgs said in a statement. "You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Higgs noted that the loss was "a reminder that as we end 2020, it is not the time to let our guards down."

"We must continue to proceed with caution and follow Public Health measures to keep one another healthy and safe."

Russell also offered sympathies to family members and caution to all residents.

"I join all New Brunswickers in offering my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual," Russell said. "Remember that each case is a real person, a fellow New Brunswicker, and our actions today have an effect upon the future."

She repeated the importance of being alert to COVID-19 symptoms and getting tested, urging residents not to take chances with their health or that of "loved ones and others in the community."

In addition to the nine deaths, the government of New Brunswick dashboard says another person who tested positive also died but not as a result of COVID-19.

There are currently 28 active cases in the province. (CBC News)

Three new cases of COVID-19

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

All three people are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and in their 40s. They are self-isolating and their cases are under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 599 and 561 people have recovered. The number of active cases is 28. One patient is hospitalized and in an intensive care unit.

As of today, 152,805 tests have been conducted, including 697 since Wednesday's report.

Potential exposure notification for three flights

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on these flights:

Dec, 24: Air Canada Flight 8620 from Saskatoon to Toronto, departed at 8:35 a.m.

Dec, 24: Air Canada Flight 414 from Toronto to Montreal, departed at 2:10 p.m.

Dec, 24: Air Canada Flight 8506 from Montreal to Fredericton, departed at 7:05 p.m.

Everyone who travelled on these flights should follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick.

What to do if you have a symptom

New Brunswickers can complete an online self-referral to be tested for COVID-19.

If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and do not need to talk to a nurse, you can complete the self-assessment available online to get the next steps.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: