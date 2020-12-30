N.B. COVID-19 roundup: One new case reported Wednesday, active cases drop to 27

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

The case is a person 30 to 39 years old in the Fredericton region (Zone 3). The person is self-isolating and the case is under investigation, Public Health said in a release.

The department has said no COVID-19 briefings are planned for this week.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is now 596 and 560 people have recovered. The number of active cases has fallen to 27.

Eight people have died from COVID-19, and another person who tested positive also died but not as a result of COVID-19.

Two patients are hospitalized; one of whom is in an intensive care unit, one fewer than the day before.

As of Wednesday, 152,108 tests have been conducted, including 687 since Tuesday's report.

What to do if you have a symptom

New Brunswickers can complete an online self-referral to be tested for COVID-19.

If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and do not need to talk to a nurse, you can complete the self-assessment available online to get the next steps.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: