N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 new cases reported, exposure warnings for 3 flights
One person in hospital in intensive care, 44 active cases in the province
Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The new cases are an individual 20 to 29 years old in the Moncton region (Zone 1, and an individual 50 to 59 years old in the Bathurst region (Zone 6).
Both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 587 and 534 people have recovered. There have been eight deaths, and one person with COVID-19 died from an unrelated cause.
The province now has 44 active cases, including one patient in hospital in intensive care.
As of Thursday, 149,091 tests have been conducted, including 896 since the last report.
New potential public exposure warnings
Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on the following flights:
- Dec. 16: Air Canada Flight 8902 from Montreal to Moncton, arrived at 3:54 p.m.
- Dec. 16: Air Canada Flight 404 from Toronto to Montreal, arrived at 10:16 a.m.
- Dec. 16: Air Canada Flight 176 from Edmonton to Toronto, arrived at 6:30 a.m.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:
-
A fever above 38 C.
-
A new cough or worsening chronic cough.
-
Sore throat.
-
Runny nose.
-
Headache.
-
New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.
-
Difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
