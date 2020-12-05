Public Health has announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday.

One case is a person in their 50s in Zone 2 (Saint John area). The other is a person in their 40s in Zone 4 (Edmundston area).

There are 15 recoveries reported in Saturday's update, bringing the total number of active cases down to 98.

However, there is now one person listed as in intensive care because of the virus.

There have been a total of 530 cases of COVID-19 in the province during the pandemic, with 425 recoveries.

There were 863 tests conducted on Friday, bringing the total testing number up to 132,519.

There have been seven deaths.

Still in orange

Three New Brunswick health zones enter another weekend in the orange recovery phase while case counts are increasing in the province's north.

Zone 1 (Moncton,) Zone 2 (Saint John) and Zone 3 (Fredericton) remain at the second most restrictive level as of Saturday morning.

Of the province's 98 active cases, 88 are in the orange zones with the majority in the Saint John region.

Still, Public Health appears to be exploring the idea of moving the Fredericton and Moncton regions back into the less-restrictive yellow phase.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said officials are doing risk assessments, but she was unsure if a decision would be made by Sunday.

North at risk

But case numbers are increasing in the Edmundston region, or Zone 4.

On Saturday, the province announced another case in the region, bringing the total to six.

In addition, Loblaw confirmed that an employee at the Edmundston Atlantic Superstore has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The company said any co-workers who worked closely with the infected individual are self-isolating.

This comes as UNB researchers say people living in northern areas of the province are more vulnerable to negative outcomes around COVID-19 due to demographics.

Potential public exposure warnings for Saint John, Moncton

Public Health has warned of the following possible exposures to the virus in the Saint John and Moncton areas, including gyms, stores, bars, restaurants and on flights.

Saint John area

Picaroons on Nov. 21, at 30 Canterbury St., between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Saint John.

on Nov. 21, at 30 Canterbury St., between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Saint John. Thandi's Restaurant on Nov. 21 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. 33 Canterbury St., Saint John

Moncton

GoodLife Fitness on Nov. 21 at 555 Dieppe Blvd, Dieppe, between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Flights into Moncton:

Air Canada Flight 8372 on Nov. 28 from Fort McMurray to Calgary, departed 6:10 a.m

on Nov. 28 from Fort McMurray to Calgary, departed 6:10 a.m Air Canada Flight 144 on Nov. 28 from Calgary to Toronto, departed at 11:15 a.m.

on Nov. 28 from Calgary to Toronto, departed at 11:15 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8918 on Nov. 28 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:30 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: