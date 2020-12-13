N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Edmundston region could return to yellow phase by Christmas

After a quiet Saturday as far as COVID-19 is concerned, the Edmundston region enters its second day in the orange phase.

New Brunswick reported one new case on Saturday, but it was not in the Edmundston zone.

Zone 4 was moved into orange-level restrictions because of increased cases and an outbreak at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

Public Health said seven of the cases are employees at the hospital and 24 workers are self-isolating. It warns the hospital's ability to provide service could be impacted if case numbers were to rise.

But Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said it remains possible the region could return to yellow-level restrictions in time for Christmas.

"Never say never," said Russell. "I think all we can do is do our best at this point in time and see how things go."

Clinics start soon

While it will be a while before most New Brunswickers have an opportunity to get a vaccine, a few have already been sent invitations.

Dr. Hanif Chatur, an emergency room doctor at Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville, N.B., said the province has sent him an email, saying he's on a list for vaccination at the Miramichi Regional Hospital starting Dec. 19.

CBC News reached out to Public Health about the clinics, but they wouldn't confirm details.

Chatur said he hopes having a doctor willing to get the vaccine will ease some concerns.

"There's a level of vaccine hesitancy out there, and I appreciate that, but certainly I have a tremendous amount of confidence in the science and the scientists," he said.

Exposure notification

Public Health added three new flights Friday to its list of possible exposures. A person who has tested positive may have been infectious while travelling on Dec. 4 on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8372 from Fort McMurray to Calgary.

Air Canada Flight 144 from Calgary to Toronto.

Air Canada Flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton.

Anyone who travelled on these flights should "continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick," the advisory said.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: