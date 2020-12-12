COVID-19 roundup: 1 new case in N.B. as Edmundston enters orange recovery phase

New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new case is an individual in their 20s in the Saint John region (Zone 2). The person is self-isolating.

There are now 72 active cases, a drop of six.

The province has recorded 555 total cases and 475 recoveries since the pandemic began.

There are four people in hospital with the virus, three in intensive care.

Eight people have died of COVID-19 in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Edmundston returns to orange

On Saturday, the Edmundston region, or Zone 4, entered its first day in the orange phase of COVID-19 restrictions since the early days of the pandemic.

Public Health made the recommendation to put the zone in the more restrictive phase after an outbreak at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

"We have seen a rapid increase in the number of cases over the past week, a doubling of case counts within five days and a positivity rate from testing that is well above the provincial average," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health.

Seven workers at the Edmundston hospital have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 24 workers are self-isolating.

Fourteen of the province's active cases are in Zone 4.

The Saint John region remains the province's hot zone with 33 active cases.

Exposure notification

Public Health added three new flights Friday to its list of possible exposures. A person who has tested positive may have been infectious while travelling on Dec. 4 on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8372 from Fort McMurray to Calgary.

Air Canada Flight 144 from Calgary to Toronto.

Air Canada Flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton.

Anyone who travelled on these flights should "continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick," the advisory said.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: