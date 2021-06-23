N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province providing update, border protest continues

New Brunswick is providing a COVID-19 update, while patience is likely running thin at the border with Nova Scotia, where people continue to protest over isolation requirements.

On Tuesday, the Nova Scotia government announced that all travellers from New Brunswick must continue to isolate upon arrival, but borders to Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador will be more open.

The province's border with Nova Scotia is still closed because of a protest against Nova Scotia restrictions on travellers from New Brunswick. (Shane Magee/CBC News)

People upset over the announcement began protesting in the Amherst area later that day. All four lanes at Exit 7 on Highway 104 of the Cobequid Pass, about 50 kilometres away from the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border, were closed to traffic by Tuesday evening.

Traffic remains at a standstill this afternoon, with dozens of trucks and vehicles lined up, some having spent the night in their cars.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin said New Brunswick's move to welcome visitors from the rest of Canada is what prompted his decision to require anyone from that province to isolation after arriving.

Protest over pandemic entry rules at Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border CBC News Network (Highlights) 5:32 A decision by Nova Scotia to keep COVID-19 quarantine rules in place for New Brunswickers has sparked an angry protest at the border between the two provinces. 5:32

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs announced last week the province would open up to the rest of the Canada, provided they have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It was the only province to allow visitors from outside the Atlantic region.

He and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, are providing the 2:30 p.m. briefing, which is being live-streamed here on the CBC New Brunswick website.

Vaccinations continue to rise

New Brunswick's vaccination rate continues to rise after a single-day record of people signing up to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 21.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received a second dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday.

The province has set the target to have 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older vaccinated with two doses by Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day.

People upset over the Nova Scotia restrictions shut down the Trans-Canada Highway in that province. (Submitted by Justin MacCallum)

All New Brunswickers aged 12 or older can book a second-dose vaccine appointment if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

The percentage of eligible New Brunswickers who received their first dose budged slightly for the first time since Monday, to 76.5 per cent.

Cases as of Tuesday

New Brunswick Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting the total active cases at 49.

Five people are hospitalized in the province, including two in intensive care.

The one new case of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday put the province's active case count at 49. (CBC)

New Brunswick has had 2,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,224 recoveries so far and 45 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 358,144 tests have been conducted as of Tuesday.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified new potential public exposures to the virus in the following regions:

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Needs Fast Fuel, 100 Main St., Sussex, June 13, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Holy Rosary Church Hall, 26 Father Dysart Lane, Minto, June 15, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

26 Father Dysart Lane, Minto, June 15, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pentecostal Gospel Lighthouse Church, 283 Slope Rd., Minto, June 6 to June 18.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: