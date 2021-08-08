N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public Health reports 20 new cases over 2-day period

Public Health is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Sunday.

The cases reflect a two-day reporting period.

The majority of the new cases are in the Moncton region, Zone 1.

There are also new cases in the Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

Sixteen of the new cases reported are in the 39-and-under age groups.

Moncton region, 16 cases:

Two people 19 and under.

Six people between 20 and 29.

Four people between 30 and 39.

One person between 40 and 49

Two people between 50 and 59.

One Person between 80 and 89.

In Zone 1, eight of the cases are contacts of a previously identified case, seven are under investigation and one is related to travel.

Bathurst region, 2 cases:

One person 19 and under.

One person between 30 and 39.

One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case while the other is under investigation.

Miramichi region, 2 cases

Two people between 20 and 29.

One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case while the other is under investigation.

Sunday's update shows 75 active cases in the province, the highest number since June 15.

The majority of active cases, 56, are in the Moncton region.

There have been 2,434 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. The province has had 46 deaths due to COVID-19.

There are currently no hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

New exposure notices

Moncton region:

Aug. 4 between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Aug. 2 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., July 31 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., July 30 between 4 p.m. and midnight and July 29 between 3 p.m. and midnight - Monk10 Taproom and Fine Eatery, 40 Highfield St., Moncton

Aug. 3 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. - SandBar Restaurant, 70 Pointe Du Chêne Rd., Shediac

Aug. 2 between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. - Tire Shack, 190 John St., Moncton

Aug. 1 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Osaka Hibachi, 599 Main St., Moncton

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified positive cases in people who may have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:

July 26 – WestJet Flight 3404 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 4 p.m.

July 25 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:54 p.m.

July 25 – Air Canada Flight 7546 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 2:27 p.m.

Moncton region:

Aug. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Planet Fitness, 80 Mapleton Rd., Moncton

Aug. 4 between 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – NB Liquor, River Road, Salisbury

Aug. 3 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., Aug. 4 between 7:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Global Pet Foods, 106-450 Pinewood Rd., Moncton

Aug. 3 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Chez Ange Bistro, 318 Main St., Shediac

Aug. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Boutique Beausoliel, 231 Parley Beach Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne

Aug. 3 between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Laundromat, 382 George St., Moncton

Aug. 2 between midnight and 3:30 a.m., and Aug. 3 between 9:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Miss Cue, 459 Mountain Road, Moncton

Aug. 1 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Carrabas Italian Grill, 1000 Main St., Moncton

Aug. 1 between 8:30 p.m. and closing – Sports Rock, 451 Paul St., Dieppe

Aug. 1 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.- Katch Seafood & Pizza Girls, 827 Main St., Moncton

Aug.1 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Goya's Pizza, 96 Main St., Sackville

July 31 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Pump House, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton

July 30 between noon and 11:30 p.m., July 31 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. – La Coast, 358 Main St., Shediac

July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 31 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Gahan House Hub City, 55 Queen St., Moncton

July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Keg Steakhouse, 576 Main St., Moncton

July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.- Angie's Show Palace, 187 Champlain St., Dieppe

July 30 between 7 p.m. and midnight - Osaka Hibachi, 599 Main St., Moncton

July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Cassi Lounge, 212 St. George St., Moncton

July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Kings Club, 841 Main St., Moncton

July 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Cannabis NB, 40 Wyse St., Moncton

July 30 between noon and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore, 65 Main St., Moncton

July 30 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – H&M, 1477 Paul St., Dieppe

July 30 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Chapters, 499 Paul St., Moncton

July 30 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Tokai Ramen, 823 Main St., Moncton

July 29 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Tide and Boar, 700 Main St., Moncton

July 29 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. – Captain Dan's, 50 Pointe Du Chêne Rd., Shediac

July 29 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – St. James Gate, 14 Church St., Moncton

July 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Magic Mountain Mini Putt, 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton

July 28 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Pump House – Brewpub & Restaurant, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton

July 28 between 3 p.m. and midnight and July 29 between 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Cheers' Beverage Room and Catering, 63 Brandon St., Moncton

July 28 between 3 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. – Pizza Delight, 188 Mountain Rd., Moncton

July 28 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 29 between 4 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 30 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 31 between 4 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., and Aug. 1 between 9:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – The Furnace Room, 191 Robinson St., Moncton

July 27 between noon and 3 p.m. – Skipper Jack's Maritime Restaurant, 211 Mapleton St., Moncton

July 26 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. - CAVOK, 250 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe

July 26 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Third Glass, 819 Main St., Moncton

July 25 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., July 26 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 28 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 30 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. and July 31 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Gusto's Italian Grill and Bar, 130 Westmorland Dr., Moncton

July 25 between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. – Mama's Pizza, 806 Main St., Moncton

July 25 between 10 a.m and 5 p.m., July 30 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Sandbar Restaurant, 70 Pointe-du-Chêne Rd., Shediac

July 25 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., July 30 between 8:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., July 31 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Pub 1755, 439 Champlain St., Dieppe

July 25 between 10:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 30 between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. – The Furnace Room, 191 Robinson St., Moncton

July 25 between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., July 30 between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Wize Guyz Pub, 176 Robinson St., Moncton

July 24 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., July 31 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. – The Furnace Room, 191 Robinson St., Moncton

Saint John region:

July 31 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.– Montana's Restaurant, 51 Depot Court

July 30 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Britt's, 42 Princess St., Saint John

July 30 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Eighty Three Bar Arcade, 43 Princess St., Saint John

July 27 between 5:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. – Saint John Ale House, 1 Market Sq., Saint John

July 27 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Hopscotch, 4 Canterbury St., Saint John

July 27 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Italian By Night, 97 Germain St., Saint John

July 27 between 10:15 p.m. and midnight – Churchill's Bar and Pub, 8 Grannan St., Saint John

July 27 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Uptown Pub Down Under Bar, 88 Prince William St., Saint John

Fredericton region (Zone 3):

There is a single exposure notice for the Fredericton area on July 26 for Maritime Bus Coach 1908, from Moncton to Fredericton, which departed at 4:20 p.m.

Miramichi region:

Aug. 4 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Vicker's River Tubing, 906 Howard Rd., Blackville

Aug. 1 between noon and 9 p.m. – Bay du Vin Island Event

Aug. 1 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. – Westside Bar, 546 MicMac Rd., Esgenoopetitj First Nation

July 31 between 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., Aug. 1 between 11 p.m. to close – Pub 981, 981 Principale St., Neguac

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.