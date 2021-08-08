N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public Health reports 20 new cases over 2-day period
Active case total jumps to 75, the highest since June 15
Public Health is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Sunday.
The cases reflect a two-day reporting period.
The majority of the new cases are in the Moncton region, Zone 1.
There are also new cases in the Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and Zone 7 (Miramichi region).
Sixteen of the new cases reported are in the 39-and-under age groups.
Moncton region, 16 cases:
- Two people 19 and under.
- Six people between 20 and 29.
- Four people between 30 and 39.
- One person between 40 and 49
- Two people between 50 and 59.
- One Person between 80 and 89.
In Zone 1, eight of the cases are contacts of a previously identified case, seven are under investigation and one is related to travel.
Bathurst region, 2 cases:
- One person 19 and under.
- One person between 30 and 39.
One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case while the other is under investigation.
Miramichi region, 2 cases
- Two people between 20 and 29.
One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case while the other is under investigation.
Sunday's update shows 75 active cases in the province, the highest number since June 15.
The majority of active cases, 56, are in the Moncton region.
There have been 2,434 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. The province has had 46 deaths due to COVID-19.
There are currently no hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in New Brunswick.
New exposure notices
Moncton region:
- Aug. 4 between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Aug. 2 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., July 31 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., July 30 between 4 p.m. and midnight and July 29 between 3 p.m. and midnight - Monk10 Taproom and Fine Eatery, 40 Highfield St., Moncton
- Aug. 3 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. - SandBar Restaurant, 70 Pointe Du Chêne Rd., Shediac
- Aug. 2 between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. - Tire Shack, 190 John St., Moncton
- Aug. 1 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Osaka Hibachi, 599 Main St., Moncton
Previous exposure notices
Public Health has identified positive cases in people who may have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:
- July 26 – WestJet Flight 3404 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 4 p.m.
- July 25 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:54 p.m.
- July 25 – Air Canada Flight 7546 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 2:27 p.m.
Moncton region:
- Aug. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Planet Fitness, 80 Mapleton Rd., Moncton
- Aug. 4 between 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – NB Liquor, River Road, Salisbury
- Aug. 3 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., Aug. 4 between 7:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Global Pet Foods, 106-450 Pinewood Rd., Moncton
- Aug. 3 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Chez Ange Bistro, 318 Main St., Shediac
- Aug. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Boutique Beausoliel, 231 Parley Beach Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne
- Aug. 3 between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Laundromat, 382 George St., Moncton
- Aug. 2 between midnight and 3:30 a.m., and Aug. 3 between 9:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Miss Cue, 459 Mountain Road, Moncton
- Aug. 1 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Carrabas Italian Grill, 1000 Main St., Moncton
- Aug. 1 between 8:30 p.m. and closing – Sports Rock, 451 Paul St., Dieppe
- Aug. 1 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.- Katch Seafood & Pizza Girls, 827 Main St., Moncton
- Aug.1 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Goya's Pizza, 96 Main St., Sackville
- July 31 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Pump House, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton
- July 30 between noon and 11:30 p.m., July 31 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. – La Coast, 358 Main St., Shediac
- July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 31 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Gahan House Hub City, 55 Queen St., Moncton
- July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Keg Steakhouse, 576 Main St., Moncton
- July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.- Angie's Show Palace, 187 Champlain St., Dieppe
- July 30 between 7 p.m. and midnight - Osaka Hibachi, 599 Main St., Moncton
- July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Cassi Lounge, 212 St. George St., Moncton
- July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Kings Club, 841 Main St., Moncton
- July 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Cannabis NB, 40 Wyse St., Moncton
- July 30 between noon and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore, 65 Main St., Moncton
- July 30 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – H&M, 1477 Paul St., Dieppe
- July 30 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Chapters, 499 Paul St., Moncton
- July 30 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Tokai Ramen, 823 Main St., Moncton
- July 29 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Tide and Boar, 700 Main St., Moncton
- July 29 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. – Captain Dan's, 50 Pointe Du Chêne Rd., Shediac
- July 29 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – St. James Gate, 14 Church St., Moncton
- July 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Magic Mountain Mini Putt, 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton
- July 28 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Pump House – Brewpub & Restaurant, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton
- July 28 between 3 p.m. and midnight and July 29 between 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Cheers' Beverage Room and Catering, 63 Brandon St., Moncton
- July 28 between 3 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. – Pizza Delight, 188 Mountain Rd., Moncton
- July 28 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 29 between 4 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 30 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 31 between 4 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., and Aug. 1 between 9:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – The Furnace Room, 191 Robinson St., Moncton
- July 27 between noon and 3 p.m. – Skipper Jack's Maritime Restaurant, 211 Mapleton St., Moncton
- July 26 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. - CAVOK, 250 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe
- July 26 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Third Glass, 819 Main St., Moncton
- July 25 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., July 26 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 28 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 30 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. and July 31 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Gusto's Italian Grill and Bar, 130 Westmorland Dr., Moncton
- July 25 between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. – Mama's Pizza, 806 Main St., Moncton
- July 25 between 10 a.m and 5 p.m., July 30 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Sandbar Restaurant, 70 Pointe-du-Chêne Rd., Shediac
- July 25 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., July 30 between 8:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., July 31 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Pub 1755, 439 Champlain St., Dieppe
- July 25 between 10:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 30 between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. – The Furnace Room, 191 Robinson St., Moncton
- July 25 between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., July 30 between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Wize Guyz Pub, 176 Robinson St., Moncton
- July 24 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., July 31 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. – The Furnace Room, 191 Robinson St., Moncton
Saint John region:
- July 31 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.– Montana's Restaurant, 51 Depot Court
- July 30 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Britt's, 42 Princess St., Saint John
- July 30 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Eighty Three Bar Arcade, 43 Princess St., Saint John
- July 27 between 5:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. – Saint John Ale House, 1 Market Sq., Saint John
- July 27 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Hopscotch, 4 Canterbury St., Saint John
- July 27 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Italian By Night, 97 Germain St., Saint John
- July 27 between 10:15 p.m. and midnight – Churchill's Bar and Pub, 8 Grannan St., Saint John
- July 27 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Uptown Pub Down Under Bar, 88 Prince William St., Saint John
Fredericton region (Zone 3):
There is a single exposure notice for the Fredericton area on July 26 for Maritime Bus Coach 1908, from Moncton to Fredericton, which departed at 4:20 p.m.
Miramichi region:
- Aug. 4 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Vicker's River Tubing, 906 Howard Rd., Blackville
- Aug. 1 between noon and 9 p.m. – Bay du Vin Island Event
- Aug. 1 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. – Westside Bar, 546 MicMac Rd., Esgenoopetitj First Nation
- July 31 between 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., Aug. 1 between 11 p.m. to close – Pub 981, 981 Principale St., Neguac
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.
