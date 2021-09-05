N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Metepenagiag outbreak rises to 4 cases

Chief Bill Ward of the Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation has confirmed there are four cases of COVID-19 in the community.

Ward made the announcement Sunday in a statement posted to his Facebook account.

"The confirmed cases are currently isolating and have been extremely cooperative with our staff and Public Health in contact tracing," said Ward.

Ward said the community is working with Public Health to have a pop-up testing site.

On Saturday, Ward announced the first case of COVID-19 in the community.

He also announced the administration office, health centre and all facilities in Metepenagiag will be closed until Sept. 13.

The start of classes for Metepenagiag School has also been pushed back to Sept. 13.

He said the band council is asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay in family bubbles to avoid spreading the virus.

He also said masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are available to residents at the health centre.

126 active cases

According to the latest provincial numbers, which were updated Friday, there are 126 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Three people are in hospital, two in intensive care.

It's unclear if any of the four Metepenagiag cases are included in the province's numbers.

The province does not normally update the COVID case count on weekends or holidays, so the next expected update isn't until Tuesday.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Sept. 1 – Air Canada Flight 7548 – from Toronto to Fredericton departed at 8:55 p.m.

– from Toronto to Fredericton departed at 8:55 p.m. Aug. 30 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton departed at 7:50 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton departed at 7:50 p.m. Aug. 29 – Air Canada Flight 8496 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 2:56 p.m.

– from Toronto to Saint John departed at 2:56 p.m. Aug. 27 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 10:28 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 10:28 p.m. Aug. 24 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8 p.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Aug. 31 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 24/7 Fitness Club, 121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview

121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview Aug. 31 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Wise Guyz Pub, 176 Robinson St., Moncton

176 Robinson St., Moncton Aug. 31 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Service NB Dieppe (200-258 Champlain St., Dieppe)

(200-258 Champlain St., Dieppe) Aug. 30 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Oceanside Fitness (184 Main St., Shediac)

(184 Main St., Shediac) Aug. 29 between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. – The Furnace Room (191 Robinson St., Moncton)

(191 Robinson St., Moncton) Aug. 28 – Hynes Restaurant, 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton

495 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 28 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Dollarama, 105 Main St., Moncton

105 Main St., Moncton Aug. 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Superstore, 165 Main St., Moncton

165 Main St., Moncton Aug. 27 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

140 Granite Dr., Moncton Aug. 26 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Catch 22, 589 Main St., Moncton

589 Main St., Moncton Aug. 25 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Homestead Restaurant (358 Coverdale Rd., Riverview)

(358 Coverdale Rd., Riverview) Aug. 25 between 8 p.m. and midnight – Miss Cue, 459 Mountain Rd., Moncton

459 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 24 between 5:47 p.m. and 3:52 a.m. – Moncton City Hospital Emergency Room, 135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton

135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton Aug. 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Dixie Lee Family Restaurant, 9369 Main St., Richibucto

9369 Main St., Richibucto Aug. 22 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – St. James' Gate, 200 Golf St., Dieppe

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 1 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco, 300 Retail Dr., Saint John

300 Retail Dr., Saint John Aug. 26 between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. – O'Leary's Pub, 46 Princess St., Saint John

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Aug. 30 and 31– Amsterdam Inn & Suites (383 Centerville Rd., Florenceville)

(383 Centerville Rd., Florenceville) Aug. 28 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – The MacShack (22 Irishtown Rd., Stanley)

(22 Irishtown Rd., Stanley) Aug. 26 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Valley Veterinary Hospital (2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton)

(2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton) Aug. 25 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Shear Beauty Salon & Spa (155 King St., Fredericton)

(155 King St., Fredericton) Aug. 25 between noon and 9 p.m. – Valley Veterinary Hospital (2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton)

(2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton) Aug. 23 and 24 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Valley Veterinary Hospital (2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton)

(2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton) Aug. 22 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Riverbend Golf Course, 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Sept. 1 between 8 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin) Aug. 31 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin) Aug. 30 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – BMR (Labrie Road, Saint Quentin)

(Labrie Road, Saint Quentin) Aug. 30 to September 1 between 8 a.m. and noon – Bonichoix (145 Canada Road, Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Road, Saint Quentin) Aug. 30 between 8 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin) Aug. 28 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Walmart, 805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston

805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston Aug. 27 between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. – Physiothérapie Nord-Ouest (296 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(296 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Camping St-Léonard, 470 Route 17, St Léonard

470 Route 17, St Léonard Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Pinky's Roadside Diner, 470 Route 17, St Léonard

470 Route 17, St Léonard Aug. 26 – Marché Bonichoix Saint-Quentin, 145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin

145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin Aug. 25 and 26 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Hotel Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin Hospital, 21 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Aug. 28 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Irving, 173 Renfrew St., Dalhousie

173 Renfrew St., Dalhousie Aug. 27 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Brasserie 1026 Bar & Grill, 157 Water St., Campbellton

157 Water St., Campbellton Aug. 24 – Sport Expert, 100 Roseberry St., Campbellton

100 Roseberry St., Campbellton Aug. 24 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. - Inch Aaran Park , 125 Inch Arran Ave., Dalhousie

, 125 Inch Arran Ave., Dalhousie Aug. 24 between 9:30 a.m. to noon – Sugarloaf Mall, 312 Val D'amour Rd., Campbellton

312 Val D'amour Rd., Campbellton Aug. 24 at 8:30 a.m. – Circle K Irving, 143 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Aug. 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Sobeys, 1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 28 between 10 a.m. and noon – Pur & Simple, 930 St. Anne St., Bathurst

930 St. Anne St., Bathurst Aug. 27 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Épicerie Frenette, 625 Principale Rd., Beresford

625 Principale Rd., Beresford Aug. 27 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Walmart, 900 St. Anne St., Bathurst

900 St. Anne St., Bathurst Aug. 26 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Joey's Pub & Eatery, 2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 26 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Joey's Pub & Eatery, 2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 24 between noon and 4 p.m. – Marshall, 700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 24 between noon and 4 p.m. – Urban Behavior, 1300 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

1300 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Bathurst Mall, 1300 St-Pierre Rd., Bathurst

1300 St-Pierre Rd., Bathurst Aug. 24 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dixie Lee Restaurant, 1224 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

1224 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Marshall's, 700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Aubainerie Bathurst, 1300 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

1300 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 23 – Camping Colibri, 913 Acadiens Blv., Route 11, Bertrand

913 Acadiens Blv., Route 11, Bertrand Aug. 23 between 9 a.m. and noon – Dollorama, 445 St. Pierre Blv., Caraquet

445 St. Pierre Blv., Caraquet Aug. 23 – Walmart, 900 St. Anne St., Bathurst

900 St. Anne St., Bathurst Aug. 22, 28, 29 between 10 a.m. and noon – Gymnasia, 1935 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Aug. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Gallan's Miramichi River Tubing, 48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.