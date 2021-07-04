N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 1 new death, 1 new case

Public Health is reporting another death, the 46th for New Brunswick, due to COVID-19.

The person who died was over the age of 90 and was from the Fredericton area (Zone 3).

"I join all New Brunswickers in extending heartfelt condolences to those who are mourning the loss of their loved one," Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said Sunday in a statement posted to the province's website.

Public Health is reporting one new case Sunday. It is a person in the 19-and-under age group and is related to travel.

Today's numbers bring the total number of COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic to 2,337, with 2,269 recoveries.

The total active case total stands at 21.

There are four people in hospital in New Brunswick because of COVID-19, none in intensive care.

On Saturday, the province conducted 347 COVID-19 tests bringing the pandemic total to 364,598.

Vaccinations continue to climb

The province's vaccination campaign continues to see increasing numbers.

So far, 274,603, or 39.6 per cent, of eligible New Brunswickers have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, those receiving first doses went up slightly to 542,803, or 78.3 per cent of the eligible population.

Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive a first dose and anyone can receive a second dose 28 days after their first.

A list of previous public exposure notices can be found on the Government of New Brunswick's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: