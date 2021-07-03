N.B. COVID-19 roundup: No new cases; vaccination numbers continue to climb

New Brunswick's COVID-19 vaccination numbers continue to inch upwards as the province looks to hit green by the end of the month.

So far, 266,840, or 38.5 per cent of New Brunswickers over 12, have received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In terms of first dose vaccines, 542,111, or 78.2 per cent, have received a jab.

Meanwhile, Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday.

The active case total has also dropped to 22.

So far, there have been 2,336 cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic started, with 2,268 recoveries and 45 deaths.

There are five people hospitalized in the province with COVID-19, none in intensive care.

Yesterday, 473 COVID-19 tests were conducted for a total of 364,251.

The province announced last week it would be ending the practice of providing daily reports on vaccinations and new cases on weekends and holidays. However, the province's COVID-19 dashboard is still being updated.

A list of previous public exposure notices can be found on the Government of New Brunswick's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: