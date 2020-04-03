N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 34 new cases, First Nations see rising numbers

Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Forty-three people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 516, Public Health said.

Twenty-two people are in hospital, including 14 in intensive care.

No one under the age of 19 is in hospital.

The province didn't say how many cases in hospital were unvaccinated or vaccinated.

Public Health said 86.8 per cent of New Brunswickers over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, up from 86.7 per cent since the last update, and 93.2 per cent have received their first dose, up from 93.1 per cent.

A total of 539,778 COVID-19 tests have been done since the beginning of the pandemic.

(CBC News)

Breakdown of new cases

The 34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across five health regions, with the highest number in the Fredericton region.

New cases were declared in Welamukotuk (Oromocto First Nation), Kingsclear First Nation, Esgenoôpetitj First Nation (Burnt Church), and St. Mary's First Nation (Sitansisk).

A case has also been confirmed at a YMCA Afterschool and YMCA Childcare in the Moncton region, and at Reaching for Rainbows Daycare and JD Tae Kwon Do in the Fredericton region.

"Affected families have been notified," the province said. "If you are not notified directly, you have not been identified as a close contact."

According to provincial data, children under the age of 10 now make up the third-highest number of cases in New Brunswick.

The highest number are among those in their 20s, followed by those in the between 10 and 19.

The new cases break down this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 10 cases:

A person 19 and under

A person 20 to 29

Five people 30 to 39

A person 40 to 49

A person 50 to 59

A person 70 to 79

Seven are under investigation, while three are the contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Saint John region, Zone 2, six cases:

Three people 19 and under

Two people 20 to 29

A person 30 to 39

Two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and four cases are under investigation.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, 12 cases:

Five people 20 to 29

Five people 30 to 39

A person 50 to 59

A person 60 to 69

Nine are under investigation, and three are the contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Bathurst region, Zone 6, one case:

A person 50 to 59

The case is the contact of a previously confirmed case.

Miramichi region, Zone 7, five cases:

Two people 19 and under

A person 30 to 39

Two people are 60 to 69

Two cases are under investigation, while three are the contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Cases rise in 7 First Nation communities

Public Health provided an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in outbreaks touching several First Nation communities in the Fredericton and Miramichi regions.

In the Fredericton region they include:

St. Mary's First Nation (Sitansisk): 21 cases since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 12, up from 13 cases.

Woodstock First Nation:16 cases since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 12, unchanged from the last update.

Welamukotuk (Oromocto First Nation): 22 cases since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 12, up from 15 cases.

Kingsclear First Nation: 13 cases since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 14, up from six cases.

In the Miramichi region they include:

Metepenagiag (Red Bank First Nation): Three cases since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 13, unchanged from the last update.

Natoaganeg First Nation (Eel Ground): Four cases since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 13, unchanged from the last update.

Esgenoôpetitj First Nation (Burnt Church): 11 cases since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 13, up from eight cases.

Members of a First Nation are eligible for a third dose of an mRNA vaccine if six months have passed since their second dose of a vaccine, the province says.

Some communities have already been holding booster shot clinics and are working on vaccinating the remaining members of the community who haven't had two doses.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization, the body that provides advice to the Public Health Agency of Canada, says Indigenous adults should be prioritized because they experience an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 and have limited health-care options.

Officials are asking people to answer their phone if it says "unknown caller" because it could be a contact tracing call.

Deadline coming for proof of vaccination from health-care workers

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Health Minister Dorothy Shepard said the province still intends to put health-care works on leave if they fail to provide proof of vaccination.

I think people we're waiting for us to change our minds, and we haven't changed our minds," she told a reporter while sharing an update on health-care reforms in the province.

Friday is the deadline to provide proof. Civil servants, people working in education or at a Crown corporation also fall under the mandate.

New public exposure notices

The province shared new public exposure notices on Tuesday.

The new exposure sites include:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Nov. 5, 6, 12, and 13 between 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Cassi Lounge and Bar (212 St. George St., Moncton)

– (212 St. George St., Moncton) Nov. 10 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Brew-It Store (101 Sunset Rd., Dieppe)

(101 Sunset Rd., Dieppe) Nov. 9 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Saint Paul Catholic Church (6476 Route 515, Saint Paul)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Nov. 11 between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Cineplex (175 McAllister Dr., Saint John)

(175 McAllister Dr., Saint John) Nov. 10 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Long & McQuade (569 Rothesay Ave., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

No. 12 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Guardian – Ryan's Pharmacy (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

Earlier notices of potential exposures can be found on the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

QR codes available for New Brunswickers travelling

A proof of vaccination record that includes a QR code that can be used for domestic or international travel is now available to New Brunswickers.

Travellers can register for the QR Code through the online portal at MyHealth.gnb.ca.

The code is recognized by the Canada Border Services Agency and can be displayed on the application ArriveCAN.

A paper copy or image of someone's vaccination record can still be used by those travelling who don't have a QR code issued, the government website says.

"Within New Brunswick, the original paper immunization record, a photograph or digital copy of the immunization record or the digital vaccination status on MyHealthNB will continue to be used for proof of vaccination, along with a valid government ID," the government said in the COVID news release Tuesday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.