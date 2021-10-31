N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 1 death, 32 new cases reported Sunday

New Brunswick reported 32 new cases and one death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

In a news release, Public Health said a person between 80-89 in the Campbellton region has died due to the virus.

This latest death brings the province's pandemic total to 117.

There are 23 people in hospital with the virus, including 13 in intensive care. Of those in intensive care, 10 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

Breakdown of new cases

Public Health also reported 70 recoveries, bringing the active total of cases in the province to 513.

Of the 32 new cases, 17 are unvaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 11 are fully vaccinated.

The breakdown of the cases is as follows:

Zone 1, Moncton region, four cases

three people 20-29.

one person 40-49.

One case is a close contact of a previous case and the three others are under investigation.

Zone 2, Saint John region, 17 cases

12 people 19 and under.

two people 30-39.

two people 50-59.

a person 60-69.

One case is under investigation and 16 cases are contacts of a previous case.

Zone 3, Fredericton region, two cases

a person 20-29.

a person 60-69.

Both cases are under investigation.

Zone 4, Edmundston region, three cases

a person 19 and under.

a person 30-39.

a person 40-49.

Two cases are close contacts of a previous case and the other is under investigation.

Zone 7, Miramichi region, six cases

a person 20-29.

two people 40-49.

two people 70-79.

a person 80-89.

All six cases are under investigation.

There has now been 6,445 cases and 5,814 recoveries overall in the province since the pandemic began.

Some vaccination clinics cancelled

According to the news release, some vaccination clinics have been cancelled due to the ongoing strike by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents some health-care workers in New Brunswick.

COVID-19 testing at assessment centres in Fredericton, Hartland, Moncton and Saint John were also cancelled Saturday due to the strike. The Miramichi assessment centre remained open at a reduced capacity.

The release also said the Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre's microbiology laboratory, which assesses provincial COVID-19 tests, has started being affected by the strike. Details about new testing protocols are expected to be released Monday.

"While Public Health has implemented contingency plans, CUPE declined to agree to the designation of essential workers in COVID-19 services (screening, vaccination clinics, assessment centres, labs) which may result in further delays and cancellations in the coming days," the release said.

Public exposure notices

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the government of New Brunswick's website.

Public Health recommends that people who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19 so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.