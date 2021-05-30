COVID-19 roundup: 9 new cases, 62% of New Brunswickers partly vaccinated

Public Health is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

That leaves the active case total for the province at 143.

Moncton region, Zone 1, 5 cases

A person under 19.

A person between 20-29.

A person between 30-39.

A person between 50-59

A person between 60-69

Four of the cases are contacts of previously identified cases and one is under investigation.

Saint John region, Zone 2, 1 case

A person under 19.

This case is under investigation.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, 2 cases

Two people between 20-29.

Both cases are contacts of previously identified cases.

Miramichi region, Zone 7, 1 case

A person between 50-59.

The case is a contact of a previously identified case.

There have been 2,200 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began with 2,013 recoveries and 43 deaths.

Six people are in hospital with COVID-19, with two in intensive care. There's also one New Brunswicker in hospital outside the province, also in intensive care.

On Friday, 977 COVID-19 tests were conducted bringing the pandemic total to 333,712.

62% partly vaccinated

The number of New Brunswickers who are partially vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to climb, according to Public Health.

On Sunday, the province reported that 430,489 New Brunswickers over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That represents 62.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers, an increase of 8,262 people over Saturday's numbers.

In addition, thousands of AstraZeneca doses the province has that were set to expire on May 31 have had their expiry date extended.

The province's 2,700 doses of the vaccine will now expire on July 1.

Health Canada said a review of "stability data" led to the change.

New public exposures

Public Health is reporting the following potential public exposures.

Fredericton region:

Sobeys , Miramichi Road, Oromocto, on May 25 between 11a.m. and 1p.m.

, Miramichi Road, Oromocto, on May 25 between 11a.m. and 1p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, May 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

, 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, May 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Dollarama , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

, Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 11a.m. and 1p.m.

, Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 11a.m. and 1p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal, 11187 Route 130, Somerville, May 22

Previous public exposures

Public Health previously reported the following potential public exposures:

Moncton region:

Saint Pierre Catholic Church , 2000 Route 535, Cocagne, on Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. service.

, 2000 Route 535, Cocagne, on Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. service. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, on May 20 and May 22.

, 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, on May 20 and May 22. Wendy's Restaurant , 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, on May 22 between noon and 8 p.m.

, 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, on May 22 between noon and 8 p.m. TD Bank , 525 Regis St., Dieppe, on May 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

, 525 Regis St., Dieppe, on May 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Moxie's Grill and Bar , 10 Wyse St., Moncton, on May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

, 10 Wyse St., Moncton, on May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tim Hortons , 170 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon.

, 170 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon. A&W , 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Codiac Transpo Cit y Bus #60 , on May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

y , on May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Codiac Transpo City Bus #51 , on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. Subway , 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

, 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Extreme Windows, 80 Loftus St., Moncton, on May 18, May 19, May 20 and May 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Fredericton region:

Kingswood Entertainment Centre , 1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwellm on May 22 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwellm on May 22 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Service New Brunswick, 432 Queen St., Fredericton, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

432 Queen St., Fredericton, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, on May 21

, 398 Main St., Hartland, on May 21 Day & Ross , 414 York St., Fredericton, on May 18,19 and 21

, 414 York St., Fredericton, on May 18,19 and 21 Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Head Shoppe , 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dollarama , 1033 Prospect St., on May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1033 Prospect St., on May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Giant Tiger , 1160 Smythe St., on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1160 Smythe St., on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, May 17 - 20

, 398 Main St., Hartland, May 17 - 20 Downtown Optometry Clinic , 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, May 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m.

, 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, May 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m. Naturally Fit Gym , 125 NB-105, Lower Saint-Mary's, May 20 between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

, 125 NB-105, Lower Saint-Mary's, May 20 between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Capt. Submarine/Irving Oil , 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, on Thursday, May 20 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

, 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, on Thursday, May 20 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Aldo Shoes , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Le Château , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Lawtons Drugs , 1381 Regent St., on May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., on May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m. Fadi's Pizza, 312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m. Fredericton Regional Centre , 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Petro Canada , 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fredericton YMCA daycare , 570 York St., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19

, 570 York St., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19 The Reps Gym , 401 Connell St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19 between 8 p.m. and midnight.

, 401 Connell St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19 between 8 p.m. and midnight. Capitol Building , 114 Queen St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19.

, 114 Queen St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m. Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dollarama , 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christ Church (Parish) Church , 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service.

, 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service. Hope City Church , 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services.

, 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services. Atlantic Superstore , 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m.

, 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon.

, 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16. Castle Building Supplies , 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m.

, 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m. Arthurette General Store , 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Save Easy, A-24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 11, May 14, May 15, and May 21 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Edmundston region:

Tim Hortons, 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Bathurst region:

Tim Hortons, 1420 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst, on May 16, between 5 and 7 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: