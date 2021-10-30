N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 33 new cases, 2 deaths on Saturday

Premier Blaine Higgs announced 33 new cases and two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday.

He announced the new cases during a news conference about a strike by CUPE workers, which has entered its second day.

The premier also announced the number of hospitalizations has fallen from 28 to 23, with 13 in intensive care.

The COVID-19 deaths bring the province's pandemic total to 116.

A strike by some health-care workers has caused the closure of at least two vaccine clinics scheduled for Saturday.

The strike affected one clinic in Fredericton and one in Haut-Madawaska.

CBC News has reached out to public health to see if any other clinics, or other medical services, have been impacted.

The province has not commented.

Public exposure notices

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the government of New Brunswick's website.

Public Health recommends that people who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19 so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.