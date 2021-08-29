N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public Health announces new public exposure sites
New sites in the Fredericton and Campbellton regions
Public Health announced new potential COVID-19 exposure locations in two zones Sunday.
They're in the Fredericton and Campbellton regions.
New Brunswick has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases since the province moved into the green stage a month ago.
On Friday there were a total of 160 active cases, with three people in hospital.
The province no longer updates COVID-19 case numbers on weekends or holidays.
New possible exposures
Public Health has identified three new places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus:
Fredericton region, Zone 3
- Aug. 22 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Riverbend Golf Course, 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge
- Aug. 21 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Boston Pizza, 1230 Prospect St., Fredericton
Campbellton region, Zone 5
- August 24 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. - Inch Aaran Park, 125 Inch Arran Ave., Dalhousie
Previous exposure notices
Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:
- Aug. 24 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 19 – Air Canada Flight 7548 – from Toronto to Fredericton
- Aug. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:38 p.m.
- Aug. 17 – Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton
- Aug. 17 – Air Canada Flight 8506 – from Montreal to Fredericton, departed 7:45 p.m.
Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.
Moncton region:
- Aug. 24 between 5:47 p.m. and 3:52 a.m. – Moncton City Hospital Emergency Room, 135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton
- Aug. 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Dixie Lee Family Restaurant, 9369 Main St., Richibucto
- Aug. 22 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – St. James' Gate, 200 Golf St., Dieppe
- Aug. 20 between 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. – Casino NB, 21 Casino Dr., Moncton
- Aug. 20 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Costco Wholesale Moncton, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton
- Aug. 20 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Guy's Frenchys, 1567 Mountain Rd., Moncton
- Aug. 20 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Pump House Restaurant, 51 Orange Lane, Moncton
- Aug. 14 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., Aug. 15 between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Aug. 17 between noon and 1 p.m., Aug.18 between noon and 1 p.m. and Aug. 19 between noon and 1 p.m. – Route 51 Green Line and Route 62 Hildegard Codiac Transpo, 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton
- Aug. 18 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Igloo Bar, 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton
- Aug.18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Aug, 16 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., Aug. 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 11 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 10 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. - Crowne Plaza Moncton, 1005 Main St., Moncton
- Aug. 17 between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Tide and Boar Brewing, 1355 Main St., Moncton
- Aug. 16 between 5 and 7 p.m. – Boathouse Restaurant, 8588 Main St., Alma
- Aug. 16 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Burger King, 465 Paul St., Dieppe
- Aug. 16 between 12 p.m and 7 p.m – Magic Mountain Water Park, 2875 Mountain Rd., Moncton
- Aug. 15 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. – Jean's Restaurant, 1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton
Saint John region, Zone 2:
- Aug. 17 and 18 – Fairway Inn and JJ's Diner, 216 Roachville Rd., Sussex
- Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– On the Vine Produce, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John
- Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– Greco, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John
- Aug. 16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Gateway Mall, 138 Main St., Sussex
- Aug. 15 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– Costco Wholesale Saint John, 300 Retail Dr., Saint John
Fredericton region, Zone 3:
- Aug. 20 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Ayr Motor Centre, 105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock
- Aug. 19 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Ayr Motor Centre, 105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock
- Aug. 19 between 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Fredericton International Airport, arrivals area, 2570 Route 102 Highway, Lincoln
- Aug. 18 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Carleton County Court House, 19 Court St., Upper Woodstock
- Aug. 11, 12, 13, 16, and 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Springhill Infrastructure Asphalt, 940 Springhill Rd., Fredericton
- Aug. 15 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Grand Falls Cataracts, Baseball Diamond between Chapel Rd and Victoria Rd, Grand Falls
Edmundston region, Zone 4
- Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Camping St-Léonard, 470 Route 17, St Léonard
- Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Pinky's Roadside Diner, 470 Route 17, St Léonard
Bathurst region, Zone 6:
- Aug. 21 between midnight and 3 a.m. – Party à la Youpi with DJ Saulnier, Army Camp, Leech
- Aug. 18 and 19 – Camping et Aquaparc de la Rivière Tracadie, 3205 Alcide Rd., Tracadie
- Aug. 18 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Nigadoo Falls Trail, Nigadoo
- Aug. 16 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. – La Trappe, Vieux Couvent, Caraquet
- Aug. 15 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – La Brôkerie, 39 du Carr Ave., Caraquet
Miramichi region, Zone 7:
- Aug. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Gallan's Miramichi River Tubing, 48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook
- Aug. 19 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Sailor and Jane Eatery, 1 Jane St., Miramichi
- Aug. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu Pharmacy, 4 Johnson Ave., Miramichi
- Aug. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Gallan's Miramichi River Tubing, 48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook
The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.
