N.B. COVID-19 Roundup: Province records 306 new cases Tuesday

Public Health is reporting 306 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

This comes after the province reported 639 new cases between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, including a record high 309 cases on Christmas Day. There are 38 people in the hospital as a result of COVID-19, including 13 in intensive care.

The bulk of the new cases are in the Moncton and Saint John regions.

The breakdown of the cases are as follows:

Zone 1, Moncton region, 111 cases

Zone 2, Saint John region, 90 cases

Zone 3, Fredericton region, 46 cases

Zone 4, Edmundston region, nine cases

Zone 5, Campbellton region, eight cases

Zone 6, Bathurst region, 18 cases

Zone 7, Miramichi region, 24 cases

The province had 139 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 2,017. So far during the pandemic there have been 12,532 confirmed cases, 10,357 recoveries and 156 deaths.

New restrictions in place

Tuesday marks the first day New Brunswick is under the more strict level two COVID protocols.

The new restrictions ask residents to maintain a steady 10 contacts, as opposed to the previously allowed 20.

It also caps entertainment venues and restaurants at 50 per cent capacity and requires physical distancing of two metres.

The new restrictions also cap public gatherings at either 50 per cent capacity or 150 people, whichever is fewer.

New public exposure notices

Public health is also reporting some new public exposures

Zone 1, Moncton region

Dec. 22, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., YMCA (30 War Veterans Ave., Moncton)

Zone 7, Miramichi region

Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, Between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m., Mike's Bar & Grill (484 King George Highway, Miramichi)

COVID-19 in the Maritimes

Anyone who's not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who has symptoms should get a COVID-19 lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811, and must isolate while waiting for test results.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, you should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

Also, avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters, during that 14-day period.

For anyone fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

There's no need to isolate while waiting for test results.

What to do if you have a symptom

Anyone concerned about having COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

If exhibiting any of those symptoms, stay home, call 811 or your doctor and follow instructions.